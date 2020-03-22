Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• March 8: Dustin and Taylor Morgan, of Russellville, girl, Annie Michelle Morgan
• March 9: Adam and Emily Edwards, of Haleyville, boy, Tucker Lee Edwards
• March 10: Cassie Cummings, of Russellville, boy, Kolby Amos Cummings; Trent Caldwell and Brittany Mann, of Haleyville, girl, Addie Layne Caldwell; Victoria Hadley, of Florence, girl, Layla Grace Hadley
• March 11: Cortnee Mills, of Bear Creek, girl, Janette Renea Mills; Aneitha Miller, of Tuscumbia, boy, Tatum Ace Jack Billings; Byron and Holley Green, of Killen, girl, Ivey Jane Green
• March 12: Miguel Juan and Rita Garcia, of Russellville, girl, Marisol Angel Juan; Tyler Fulmer and Margaret Cole, of Florence, boy, Cooper Reid Fulmer; Alex Roberts and Katlin Hollis, of Sheffield, boy, Alex James Roberts
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 10: Benjamin and Lindsay Griffin, Killen, girl, Nora Catherine; William Marlin and Kelsi Williford, Florence, girl, Alexandra Faith; John and Lila Jones, Courtland, boy, Roczen David; Tyler and Kaitlin Harris, Russellville, boy, Ty William; Robbie Bobo and Summer Gray, Florence, boy, Koleson Izaiah; Amya Smith, Florence, boy, Kingston Ziare
• March 11: Jameson and Kathleen Hughston, Tuscumbia, boy, John Jameson
• March 12: Drew and Taylor Elkins, Haleyville, girl, Anna Claire
• March 13: Adam Barnett and Heidi Woods, Florence, boy, William Ryker; Chad and Keisha Adams, Florence, boy, Lincoln Joseph; Kristopher Glover and Anna Moore, Florence, boy, Evan Fowler
• March 16: Andrew Curtis and Alexandra York, Florence, girl, Aurora Raine
