North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 23: Mark Davis and Kya Nance, Leighton, girl, Sophia AnnMarie; William and Virginia Newberry, Killen, boy
• July 24: Channing McCoy and Mallory Risner, Muscle Shoals, girl, Ariana Tatum; Tyler and Amy Martin, Killen, boy, William Thomas; Nickolas Hauck and Abagail Simmons, Florence, boy, Malcolm Grey; Shannon and Tiffany Gibson, Iron City, Tennessee, boy, Jaxon Lane
• July 25: Desmond and Tiffini Porter, Russellville, girl, KayLeigh Jayde; Hugo Salgado and Lizbeth Tellez, Florence, girl, Ainoah Adele; Jamie Robinson and Destinee Butler, Lexington, boy, Lincoln Craig; Chandler Sartain and Madalyn Day, Tuscumbia, girl, Ava Eloise; Jamie Vinson and Destiny Riggs, Florence, boy, Koby Dewayne
• July 26: Josh and Amanda King, Killen, girl, Briley Ruth; Nicholas and Juana Burt, Sheffield, boy, Salomon James
• July 27: Willie and Jasimine Mitchell, Tuscumbia, girl
• July 30: Ronny and Tiffany Abernathy, Killen, girl, Raelyn Amari
