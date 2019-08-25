Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Aug. 12: Matthew and Samantha Wiley, of Rogersville, girl, Isabelle Inez Wiley
• Aug. 13: Zachary and Delilah Mujica Kelly, of Hackleburg, boy, Bryson Todd Mujica Kelly; Jeremy Terry and Brittany Pullins, of Florence, girl, Rose Dawn Terry; Martin Isbell and Brittany Berry, of Phil Campbell, girl, Jaselinn Eva-Blayke Isbell
• Aug. 14: Kaitlyn Vaughn, of Florence, girl, Aela Jewell Frazier; Brandon McCray and Shanequah Horne, of Florence, girl, Brailee Ma'Chelle McCray; William and Violet Ussery, of Tuscumbia, girl, Kamilla Korvair Ussery
• Aug. 15: Chase Ownby and Michelle Deyarmin, of Haleyville, boy, Riley Olen Ownby; Manuel Ramos and Maria Perez, of Russellville, girl, Cristina Ramos Perez; Chris and Jennifer Anderson, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Myla Jo Anderson; Michael and Ashley Roper, of Florence, girl, Olivia Rae Roper; Dustin Fisher and Brittany Stults, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Harper Jo Fisher
• Aug. 16: Johnny and Nicole Puckett, of Tuscumbia, boy, Brentlee Nathaniel Puckett
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Aug. 13: Daniel and Megan Horton, of Florence, girl, Gabby Cate; Derek Allison and Theresa Wallace, of Florence, boy, Maddox Lowell; Johnny Garrett and Madison Kimbrough, of Russellville, girl, Rosealynn Grace
• Aug. 14: Hunter and April Wear, of Lexington, girl, Finleigh Ann; Lucas Speegle and April Carter, of Rogersville, girl, Aydan Jolie
• Aug. 15: Dennis Tompkins and Kristena Chittam, of Rogersville, boy, Wyatt Tompkins; Bryan and Ashley Skipman, of Killen, boy, Jace Wyatt; William Hearn and Adrienne Plouffe, of Florence, boy, Declan William; Austin and Adrienne Tucker, of Florence, boy, Nash Lawrence
• Aug. 16: Brian and Cassie Cooper, of Killen, girl, Bella Sheree
• Aug. 17: Shane and Christina Keeton, of Florence, boy, Brycen Ridge; Bryan and Joann Bingham, of Florence, girl, Ella Pink
• Aug. 19: Benjamen and Brianna Borden, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Axton Charles; Graham and Zeynep Harkness, of Florence, girl, Olivia Ayla; Justin and Jennifer Clement, of Florence, girl, Shayleigh Brie Anne; Zachary Norris and Jasmine Horton, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Brantley Cole
