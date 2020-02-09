Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Jan. 24: Jon Duster and Nehemiah Liles, of Florence, boys, Elijah Amier Duster and Ezra Aziel Duster
• Jan. 27: Brittany Hulsey, of Hamilton, boy, Xander Gray Hulsey; Kenneth and Heather Borden, of Florence, boy, Landon Heath Borden
• Jan. 29: Cody Gorman and Amber Kimbrough, of Tuscumbia, girl, Lillie Mae Gorman
• Jan. 30: Brandon Brown and Crystal Bryant, of Florence, girl, Tayelynn Harper Brown; Destiny Contreras, of Sheffield, boy, Christian I. Contreras-Barrera
• Jan. 31: Timothy and Lori Taylor, of Red Bay, girl, Eleanor Grace Taylor; Lee Hamer and Natasha Beckwith, of Tuscumbia, girl, Leionnah Arielle Hamer
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Jan. 28: Aaron and Stephanie Hannah, Florence, boy, Keller Chen; Christopher and Samantha Ayers, Phil Campbell, girl, Victoria Hope; Luis Osorio and Alicia Turbyfill, Russellville, boy, Luis Alberto Jr.
• Jan. 29: Josephine Moreno, Florence, boy, Alexis Julian
• Feb. 1: Justice Hollis, Hamilton, girl, Zylah Grace; Drue Peebles and Monica Collins, Tuscumbia, girl, Lyra Nyoka
• Feb. 2: Shawn Peck and Shena Blocker, Florence, boy, Marvin Asher; Matthew Stancil and Sadie Wade, Phil Campbell, boy, Waylon Kane
• Feb. 3: Dakota Harper and Lydia Mayfield, Hamilton, girl, Azrael Faye Ann
