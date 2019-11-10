Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Oct. 28: Mitchell and Monica Dalrymple, of Tuscumbia, boy, Siler Gaines Dalrymple; Kevin and Sarne Gill, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kevin Shevelle Gill Jr.
• Oct. 29: Matthew and Lindsay Murray, of Russellville, girl, Linley Jo Murray; Kendrea Trexler, of Tuscumbia, boy, Asher Cruz Trexler
• Oct. 31: Marc Davis and Ivy Carroll, of Sheffield, girl, Mia Mercenzie Davis
• Nov. 1: Kayla Graham, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Malakai Andrew Fitzerald
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Oct. 29: Blake and Savanna Burns, Florence, boy, Griffin Baker; Cody and Lindsey Colburn, Florence, boy, Gunnar Maverick; Jeremy Watkins and Sara Mitchell, Killen, boy, Ezekiel Joshua
• Oct. 30: Matthew and Meghin McDaniel, Lexington, girl, Keira Leanne; Forrest and Megan Spann, Florence, girl, Willow Grace
• Nov. 1: Casey and Amee Morgan, Spruce Pine, boy, Zaden Tyler; Michael Holmberg and Carly Clemmons, Florence, girl, Micha Payton
• Nov. 3: Hunter Poss and Lyndsay Warren, Florence, boy, Jackson Buckley
• Nov. 4: Jess and Allison Morgan, Florence, girl, Ruby Iris; Logan and Halie Crane, Muscle Shoals, boy; Steven and Tamela Matthews, Killen, boy, Kenny Lee; Samuel and Madalan Howard, Tuscumbia, girl, Eyla June; Shantah Nix, Russellville, boy, Chayton Duane Eugene
