Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
June 7: Tadahshia Guiton, of Hamilton, boy, Karson Bleu Guyton
June 11: Jason and Brittany McRae, of Hamilton, boy, Thomas Henry McRae
June 12: James and Emily McCalpin, of Red Bay, girl, Elizabeth Shyanne McCalpin
June 13: Dustin and Sarah Bretherick, of Florence, girl, Avery J.C. Bretherick; Adam Evans and Lori Higgins, of Russellville, boy, Aries Michael Evans
June 14: Randy and Baylee Gooch, of Killen, girl, Evalee Victoria Gooch
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
June 11: Edward Parsons and Mollie Capley, Sheffield, boy, Nicholas Alexander; James and Haley Briggs, Florence,girl, Cecilia Grace
June 12: Ernesto Cervantes and Candace DeLuna, Killen, girl, Natalie Rae; Dylan and Jessica Harbin, Killen, boy, Jeremiah Dylan; William and Brittney Belcher, Florence, boy, Jaxon Ryder
June 13: Cody and Emily Beth Springer, Rogersville, girl, Caroline Brooke; Timothy and Kerri Grimes, Florence, girl, Riley Jade
June 14: Justin Smith and Khyra James, Sheffield, girl, MaKenzie Skye; Shane Thompson and Tiffany Jones, Florence, girl, Ema Sue
June 15: Alex Romero and Madison Fulton, Anderson, girl
June 16: Shaun Popejoy and Crystal Goodrich, Florence, boy, Logan Gage
