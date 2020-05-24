Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield

April 30: Charles and Amie Yancey, of Phil Campbell, girl, Alvia Mae Yancey; Troy and Karissa Simmons, of Russellville, boy, Ryett Oneal Simmons; Breonna Bonds, of Sheffield, girl, Paiz Lee Sayd Bonds; Kansan Robinson and Jessica James, of Florence, boy, Jakansan Avery Robinson

May 1: Matthew and Whitney Burgess, of Florence, boy, Mac Butler Burgess; Joshua and Ashlyn Southern, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jameson David Southern

May 2: Matthew and Jessica Montgomery, of Russellville, boy, Mark Dalton Montgomery

May 4: Steven and Katelyn Armstrong, of Golden, girl, Millie-Beth Caroline Armstrong

May 7: Gage and Auburn Allison, of Russellville, boy, Leonidas Ambrosius M. Allison; Matthew and Stephanie Elom, of Tuscumbia, boy, Houston Wade Elom; Kaleb Bryan and Heather Michael, of Tuscumbia, boy, Kohl Greyson Bryan; Lela Smith, of Leighton, boy, Rowdy Scott Terry

May 8: Shamela Barnett, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Phoenix Novae King; Lydia Bates, of Sheffield, girl, Milicent Madeleine Bates

May 11: Brianna Peters, of Florence, girl, Charli Beth Cobb

May 12: William and Kayla Hammond, of Russellville, boys, Elijah Cody Hammond and Samuel O’Neal Hammond; Nabael Santos and Diana Ramos, of Sheffield, girl, Kylie Dariana Santos Del Cio

North Alabama Medical Center, Florence

May 11: Jonathan and Heather Bradford, Town Creek, boy, John-Owen Reid

May 12: Brody and Joni Atkins, Killen, boy, Landon Jase; Justin and Tessa Atkins, Florence, boy, Cooper Dean; Christopher House and Christina Scogins, Killen, girl, Roslyn-Lee Morgan; Austin Foshee and Emily Davis, Florence, girl, Eleanor Gray; Jason and Latasha Woods, Town Creek, boy, Jalen Blake

May 13: Joshua and Summer White, Florence, girl, Allison Faye

May 14: Jerrod and Lindsey Tidwell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Houston Bentley

May 15: Kaylee Pennington, Tuscumbia, boy, Lucas Scott

May 16: Benjamin Blevins and Abby Woodruff, Florence, girl, Blake-Leigh Jo; Gregory and Rachel Taylor, Florence, girl, Harper Friedel

May 18: Eloy and Katheryn Adame, Courtland, girl, Eloisa Grace

