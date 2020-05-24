Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
April 30: Charles and Amie Yancey, of Phil Campbell, girl, Alvia Mae Yancey; Troy and Karissa Simmons, of Russellville, boy, Ryett Oneal Simmons; Breonna Bonds, of Sheffield, girl, Paiz Lee Sayd Bonds; Kansan Robinson and Jessica James, of Florence, boy, Jakansan Avery Robinson
May 1: Matthew and Whitney Burgess, of Florence, boy, Mac Butler Burgess; Joshua and Ashlyn Southern, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jameson David Southern
May 2: Matthew and Jessica Montgomery, of Russellville, boy, Mark Dalton Montgomery
May 4: Steven and Katelyn Armstrong, of Golden, girl, Millie-Beth Caroline Armstrong
May 7: Gage and Auburn Allison, of Russellville, boy, Leonidas Ambrosius M. Allison; Matthew and Stephanie Elom, of Tuscumbia, boy, Houston Wade Elom; Kaleb Bryan and Heather Michael, of Tuscumbia, boy, Kohl Greyson Bryan; Lela Smith, of Leighton, boy, Rowdy Scott Terry
May 8: Shamela Barnett, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Phoenix Novae King; Lydia Bates, of Sheffield, girl, Milicent Madeleine Bates
May 11: Brianna Peters, of Florence, girl, Charli Beth Cobb
May 12: William and Kayla Hammond, of Russellville, boys, Elijah Cody Hammond and Samuel O’Neal Hammond; Nabael Santos and Diana Ramos, of Sheffield, girl, Kylie Dariana Santos Del Cio
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
May 11: Jonathan and Heather Bradford, Town Creek, boy, John-Owen Reid
May 12: Brody and Joni Atkins, Killen, boy, Landon Jase; Justin and Tessa Atkins, Florence, boy, Cooper Dean; Christopher House and Christina Scogins, Killen, girl, Roslyn-Lee Morgan; Austin Foshee and Emily Davis, Florence, girl, Eleanor Gray; Jason and Latasha Woods, Town Creek, boy, Jalen Blake
May 13: Joshua and Summer White, Florence, girl, Allison Faye
May 14: Jerrod and Lindsey Tidwell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Houston Bentley
May 15: Kaylee Pennington, Tuscumbia, boy, Lucas Scott
May 16: Benjamin Blevins and Abby Woodruff, Florence, girl, Blake-Leigh Jo; Gregory and Rachel Taylor, Florence, girl, Harper Friedel
May 18: Eloy and Katheryn Adame, Courtland, girl, Eloisa Grace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.