Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Nov. 11: Derek and Courtney McDaniel, of Waterloo, boy, Dawson Ray McDaniel; Francisco and Cierra Hernandez, of Russellville, boy, Remington Josiah Hernandez
• Nov. 12: Alexis Tesmer, of Leighton, girl, Aleah Renae Tesmer
• Nov. 13: Francisco Cortez and Jennifer Newbern, of Killen, girl, Alora Marlene Cortez
• Nov. 14: Lorenzo Qualls and Nikia King, of Florence, boy, Jordan Ray Qualls; DeWaun Johnson and Patricia Dean, of Tuscumbia, boy, Richard DeWaun Johnson; Eric Little and Shaina Guyton, of Leighton, girl, Keisha Arionna Little; Kyle and Sara Jones, of Killen, boy, Noah Riley Jones; Todd and Kelly Murphy, of Russellville, boy, Walker Lee Charles Murphy
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Nov. 11: Michael Delp Jr. and Britny Delp, Florence, girl, Adelaide Grace; Ethan and Kimberly Fleming, Hackleburg, boy, Maverick Baker
• Nov. 12: Igor Martinez and Yenny Martinez, Phil Campbell, girl; John and Ashley Taylor, Muscle Shoals, boy, Logan James
• Nov. 13: Kaleb and Alyssa Bearden, Florence, boy, Axel Daniel; Ryan and Ashley Glover, Rogersville, boy, Case Brooks; Joshua Wilson and Alea Baker, Red Bay, boy, Cooper Reid
• Nov. 14: Derrick and Allison Ayers, Phil Campbell, boy, Colt Lee; Jarred and Britney McCaffrey, Phil Campbell, boy, William Quinton, Beck; Caleb and Hannah Hill, Town Creek, boy, Waylon Mitchell
• Nov. 15: Robert and Kristin Whitten, Haleyville, boy, Ryker Lee
• Nov. 16: Jonathan Blackstock and Emilee Moles, Florence, girl, Abigail Kate
• Nov. 17: Joshua and Alison Armstrong, Hodges, boy, Linkoln Coy
• Nov. 18: Ira Jones and Shereka Siner, Florence, girl, Ja’Kyiah Mo’nae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.