Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Dec. 1: Brett and Sarabeth Bowen, of Town Creek, girl, Ruth Elizabeth Bowen; Donald Miles and Amanda Locker, of Tuscumbia, boy, Rylin Cecil Miles
• Dec. 3: Tyler Winsted and Shayla Byrd, of Russellville, girl, Myleigh Shae Winsted
• Dec. 4: Ashanti Gardner, of Leighton, boy, Isiah Zamar Gardner; Eric and Ashley McDonald, of Tuscumbia, boy, Russell Henry McDonald; Chris and Jennifer Walker, of Florence, boy, Elisha Keith Walker
• Dec. 5: Zachary and Tehla Bell, of Belmont, boy, Tatum Christopher Johnson Bell; Eric Jones and Brittany Hurt, of Florence, boy, Greyson Lee Jones; Princes Headspeth, of Sheffield, girl, Treasure Dior Headspeth
• Dec. 6: Andrew Eller and Courtney Hines, of Tuscumbia, boy, Easton Rhett Eller; Billy and Christina Copeland, of Savannah, boy, Billy Joe Copeland III
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Dec. 2: Isaac Tensley and Brittney Haley, Muscle Shoals, boy, Kova Grey
• Dec. 3: Thomas Barnett and Kenyetta Abernathy, Muscle Shoals, boy, Kayson Elijah; Shannon and Alisha Harris, Florence, boy, Mackston Grant; Brennan Camp and Alexis Riley, Florence, girl, Hazel Ann
• Dec. 4: Zach Dunstan and Ashlyn Ray, Florence, girl, Camilla Claire; Steven and Sandy Coburn, Tuscumbia, girl, Braelynn Michelle; Lantz and Tori Plyler, Florence, boy, Lynden Boaz; Tyler Roden and Cheyenne McDonald, Florence, boy, Korra Octavia Historia
• Dec. 6: Matthew and Rebecca Ballman, Muscle Shoals, boy, Rhett Nolan; Benjamin and Tessa Wakefield, Russellville, boy, Benjamin Ryder; Zach and Katie Engle, Hodges, girl, Etley Grace
• Dec 7: Nathan and Emily Salinas, Muscle Shoals, girl, Hannah Phebe Grace
• Dec. 8: Dustin and Whitney Fisher, Leighton, boy, Atticus Dorian
• Dec. 9: Joseph and Whitney Flippo, Florence, girl
