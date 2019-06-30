Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 17: David and Luisa Bearden, of Tuscumbia, boy, Brody Thomas Bearden; Christian Simpson and Hannah Fisher, of Russellville, girl, Olivia Rose Simpson; Loni Grissom, of Tuscumbia, boy, Montgomery Jack Grissom; Bryson and Shayla Smith, of Leighton, boy, Dawson Shayne Smith
• June 18: Louis and Brittany Washington, of Hamilton, boy, Braxton Antwan Washington; Jason and Holly Creasy, of Cherokee, boy, Jaymes Lando Creasy
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• June 17: William and Jessica Hendrixson, Spruce Pine, boy, River Coleman; Kevin Miller and Leslie Rhodes, Florence, boy, Kellen Allen; James and Katie Castle, Florence, boy, Jaxon Rayce; Justin and Mercedes Beckman, Florence, boy, Ellis Jerome; Kenneth and Katelyn Richardson, Killen, girl, Remi Faith
• June 18: Adam and Tiffany Brown, Killen, boy, Asher Ross; Nicholas Gaddy and Meagan George, Tuscumbia, girl, Olivia Rose; Christian White and Logan Hill, Tuscumbia, boy, Liam Andrew; Tommy and Amber Hill, Mount Hope, girl, Emerie Claire; Tyler and Lesley Johnson, Florence, boy, Reid Wallace
• June 19: Mia Lee, Tuscumbia, girl, Leilani Marie
• June 20: Paris Alderson and Lexus Villagran, Sheffield, boy, Branson Alexander; Charles and Lorraine Scott, Tuscumbia, girl, Ella Rose; Talon and Grace Thomas, Tuscumbia, boy, Atticus Ryker; Allison Reed, Florence, girl, Lily Leighanna
• June 21: Thomas and Virginia Hightower, Loretto, Tennessee, girl; Julius Simpson and Tylissa Carter, Florence, boy, Zyaire Liam; Austin Hill and Audrey Lee, Killen, boy, Landon Kyler; James and Emily South, Florence, boy, Waylon James
• June 23: Matthew Helton and Marissa O’Dell, Rogersville, boy, Wren Thomas; Juan Marroquin Francisco and Isidra Juan Domingo, Russellville, girl, Maria Camila; Dakota Heupel and MyKayla Reeves, Florence, girl, Wildley EliveLyn; Cody and Kendra Holt, Tuscumbia, boy, Greyson Dale; Andrew Upton and Emily Renfrow, Vina, boy, Noah Rhett
