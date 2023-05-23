• May 8: Lily Ragan and Zedric Jarmon, Sheffield, girl, Nami Rain Jarmon; Molly and Warren Walls, Sheffield, boy, Neyland Rhett Walls
• May 9: Raquel and Dustin English, Florence, girl, Violet Elowen English; Sarah Boutwell and Brandon Stephenson, Sheffield, boy, Brixton Matthew Bar Stephenson; Abbie and Joseph Murray, Florence, boy, Everett Wade Murray; Kristen and James Quick, Tuscumbia, girl, Eleanor Ivy Quick; Hanna and Douglas Bryant, Tuscumbia, girl, Willow McKinleigh Bryant
• May 10: Chasity and Donovan Massey, Florence, girl, Alana Holly Massey; Petrona Miguel Santos and Daniel Alberto Garcia, Russellville, girl, Paloma Isabel Garcia; Shayla Pruitt, Haleyville, girl, Gracelynn Lee Nicole Pruitt; Virnadia Brown and Courtney Carroll, Tuscumbia, boy, Kaisence Ty’rell Carroll; Autumn Carr and Tredelle Delmore, Russellville, boy, Robert Leon Delmore
• May 11: Felicia and Tyler Evans, Tuscumbia, girl, Oaklynn Rayne Evans; Jasmine Singleton and Bryan Burcham, Russellville, boy, Ryan Phillip Burcham; Whitney Smith and Jerry Edwards, Haleyville, boy, Ryder Lee Edwards
• May 12: Hannah Hodges and Jake R. Hogan III, Tuscumbia, boy, Malachi Reese Hogan; Madison Carmack and Michael Jones, Sheffield, girl, Edlen Rose Jones
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• May 9: Alicia Ray Smith, Muscle Shoals, boy; Desmond and Kimberly Steward, Muscle Shoals, girl, Loyalty U’Nique; Demilade Soji-Ayoade and Abidemi Akeji, Florence, boy, Adebayo David; Damarcus Boodie and LaAsia Brown, Florence, boy, Aiden Jerome
• May 10: Joshua Strickland and Julia Nelson, Florence, boy, Dallas Bear; Chelsea Jade Hughes, Hamilton, girl, Scarlet Addalyn; William and Samantha Landers, Sheffield, boy, William Bernard; Gus and Caitlin Pederson, Florence, girl, Cai Beckham
• May 11: Dustin and Madison Rikard, Russellville, boy, Jonah O’Neal
• May 12: Zackery Hester and Elizabeth Daniel, Florence, girl, Vivian Elizabeth
• May 13: Logan and Alicia Allen, Killen, boy, Lincoln Grant; Gregory and Hope Vandiver, Russellville, girl; Zachery and Rebecca Stults, Killen, girl, Adalyn Jade
• May 15: Pablo Tristan Jr. and Iris Salgado-Valenzo, Russellville, boy, Eduardo Tristan
