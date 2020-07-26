Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 13: Darwin Rivas and Sulin Padilla, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Camila Adriana Rivas Padilla; Roger and Megan Sherow, of Waterloo, boy, Roger Wyatt Sherow; Kolin and Amy Hester, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kamdem Warren Hester
• July 14: Will and Shayna Bragwell, of Russellville, boy, Nolan Glenn Bragwell; Justin Hall and Ashley Borden, of Belmont, boy, Valen Jax Hall
• July 15: Duston Summerville and Emma Rickard, of Florence, girl, Alexandria Grace Summerville; William and Paula Bennett, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Colten Gene Bennett
• July 16: Nicholas Mathieu and Laken Jackson, of Red Bay, girl, Breilynn Nikole Mathieu; Griffin and Aleah Harris, of Russellville, boy, Brody Griffin Harris; Justin and Whitney Gardner, of Russellville, girl, Ruthie Jean Gardner; Wesley Holland and Keri Traffanstedt, of Leighton, boy, Deklin Clay Holland; Jackson Fuller and Alana Smith, of Tuscumbia, girl, Hadleigh Grace Fuller
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 14: Clayton and Danae Cassels, Florence, girl, Alani Faye; Jonathan Blake and Lauren Scott, Florence, boy, Mack Thomas; Justin and Melissa Phillips, Florence, boy; Jordan and Lauren Bain, Florence, girl, McKayla Leanne
• July 15: Trey and Rachel Cox, Florence, girl, Ava Jayne; Marcus and Samantha Bevis, Florence, boy, Greyson Layne; Charles and Melissa Watkins, Florence, boy, Rhen Parker; Surya Upadhyay and Binjala Guragain, Muscle Shoals, girl, Suyanshi; Michael Webster and Catherine Oshin, Florence, girl, Matilda Rose
• July 16: Tyler and Ashton Sizemore, Muscle Shoals, boy, Charlie Thomas; Terry Kirkland and Kiana Wallace, Florence, girl, Ember Skye
• July 17: Cody and Emily Huston, Florence, boy, Micah Reece; Billy and Tori Boatman, Bear Creek, girl, Mariella Katherine; Erik and Katlyn Repasz, Florence, boy, Oliver Matthew; Jessie and Alexis Witt, Florence, girl; Neva Eliza Brooke
• July 18: Daisy Garcia, Russellville, girl, Yaretzi Natalia
• July 20: Luis and Elizabeth Alonzo, Russellville, boy, Aaron James; Johnathan Williams and Bryanna Williams, Tuscumbia, boy, Thomas Alan
