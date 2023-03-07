SHOALS BIRTHS Myra Arnold Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield• Feb. 17: Peyton and James Randolph, of Russellville, boy, Denver Brooks Randolph• Feb. 20: Fani Manzo-Santos, of Russellville, boy, Anthony Gael Manzo-Santos• Feb. 21: Charm Sausberry and Traven Davis, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Lennox John Davis; Erika and Devin Myracle, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Jasper Kain Myracle• Feb. 22: Anntonella Scott, of Russellville, boy, Derek Jasper Scott ; Lexus Reese, of Florence, boy, Loyal Gionni Reese-Green• Feb. 23: Marlie and Christopher McAnally, of Tuscumbia, boy, Christopher Hayez McAnally• Feb. 24: Gracie and Rylee Scott, of Cypress Inn, girl, Hallie Claire Scott• Feb. 25: Ruth Acosta Contreras and Flavio E. Escobar Divas, of Golden, boy, Gadiel Kalet Escobar AcostaNorth Alabama Medical Center, Florence• Feb. 22: Wesley Highfield and Taylor Hamilton, Tuscumbia, boy, Colson Riggs; Tristian Tucker and Calena Jones, Florence, boy, Cyrus Eugene• Feb. 23: Madison Phillips, Florence, boy, Tayte Myles Joel; Matthew and Courtney Harrison, Tuscumbia, boy, Matthew Raye• Feb. 24: Russell and Falon Alexander, Tuscumbia, girl, Avery Lynne• Feb. 25: Riley and Brianna Balentine, Florence, girl• Feb. 27: Nicholas Duncan and Autumn Curtis, Phil Campbell, boy; Matthew and Haley Thomas, Florence, boy, Lincoln David Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Linguistics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrystal Gayle coming to FlorenceDustin PettusGwendolyn GrigsbyTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesPerry BaileyStephen Lee CastleberryGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsMartha Anne Golightly StephensDonna Kay Dixon WoodsCody Porter Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will Alabama’s Legislature repeal sales tax on groceries this year? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
