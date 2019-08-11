Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 21: Crystal Fortenberry, of Phil Campbell, girl, Karlee Sue Parker
• July 23: Trevor and Erasmeye Baylis, of Florence, boy, Zayne Levi Baylis
• July 25: Brandi Nettles, of Town Creek, boy, Harlan Royal Nettles; Cuneisha Davis, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Kailee Janiyah Summerhill; Courtney Woodard, of Sheffield, boy, Kingston Ray Asmani Bates
• July 26: Kaz and Laken Edward, of Red Bay, girl, Izobella Grace Edward
• July 27: Sydney Collins, of Hamilton, boy, Brody Reese Kivette
• July 28: Dustin and Raquel English, of Florence, girl, Emersyn Nicole English
• July 29: Bobby and Jade Young, of Florence, girl, Leona Jo Young; Patrick and Amber White, of Red Bay, girl, Piper Leigh White; Byron and Charity Parrish, of Bear Creek, boy, Liam Jaxson Parrish
• July 30: Vikki Liles, of Florence, boy, Kingston Amari Harris; Pablo Vindel and Gabriela Rodriguez, of Florence, girl, Alexa Vindel Rodriguez; Brandon Benitez and Alysa Salas, of Russellville, boy, Izayah Lane Benitez
• July 31: James and Brittney Bass, of Florence, boy, Jack Leviticus Adrian Bass; Chandler and Sequordria Askew, of Leighton, girl, Arya Blake Askew
• Aug. 1: Willaim Nearer and Aleshia Southward, of Tuscumbia, girl, A’Valyin Pazilee Nearer; Merica Pacheco, of Red Bay, boy, Jaelen Julianti Tudela Pacheco; Nicholas and Heather Hood, of Double Springs, girl, Carolyne Raegan Hood
• Aug. 2: Jonathon and Tosha Jaggars, of Sheffield, boy Roman Connor Jaggars
• Aug. 3: Candice Craig, of Sheffield, boy, Legacy Melvin Alontae Craig
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 30: Brandon and Kaity Kilpatrick, Florence, girl, Charlee Beth
• July 31: Stanson and Alissa Horton, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, boy, Ridge Eli
• Aug. 1: Matt and Hannah Baggett, Haleyville, boy, Samuel Isaiah; Gary and Heather Aldridge, Phil Campbell, girl, Averie Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.