Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 22: Demarcus Key and Sharithea Yarbrough, of Florence, boy, Zavian Montrel Key
• June 23: Faustino Garcia and Mildred Lima, of Russellville, girl, Dalary Daleyza Garcia; Patrick and Laura Akin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Eliza Caroline Akin, and boy, Emerson Brooks Akin; Steven and Gabrielle Cochran, of Hackleburg, boy, Declaw Blake Cochran
• June 24: Chris Allen and April Kindley, of Russellville, girl, Ella Mae Allen
• June 25: Darius Abernathy and Lajasamine Wright, of Tuscumbia, girl, Keziah Aaliyah Abernathy; Nathan and Hailey Boyd, of Golden, girl, Rayleigh Claire Boyd
• June 26: Eric and Kyleigh Berry, of Florence, girl, Annsley Mae Berry
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• June 19: James and Hayley Cooper, Killen, boy, James Mac; Macie Dover, Muscle Shoals, boy, Ryder Asa; Ross and Blair Hampton, Killen, boy, James Howell
• June 22: Jay and Sarahann Stephenson, Killen, girl, Gracie Jaymes
• June 23: Matheax Ortega, Tuscumbia, girl, Maethy Sophia; Whyatt and Cassie McCluskey, Muscle Shoals, girl, Mattalyn Faith; Wesley Wilson and Jamie Martin, Florence, boy, Wesley Clark Jr.; Hayden and Katie Stutts, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, girl, Willa Jane
• June 24: Joshua and Honnah Smith, Moulton, boy, Lyndon Joel; Cody Mitchell and Alexia Hensley, Tuscumbia, boy, Jacob Clyde
• June 25: Cody and Mallori Willoughby, Muscle Shoals, girl, Hallon Elizabeth; Joseph and Mallory Currotto, Florence, girl, Abby Jo; Paden and Taylor King, Muscle Shoals, girl, Parker Kate; Latoya Johnson, Florence, boy, Ja’Cadence Dmeire
• June 26: Dalton and Martha Thigpen, Florence, girl, LaKrisa Jane; Cody and Bethany Mansell, Russellville, girl, Arya Beth; Arturo Gonzalez and Marina Flores, Russellville, girl
• June 29: Tyler and Allison Stewart, Killen, boy; Billy Ray and Lindsay Kent, Waterloo, boy, Adam Jody; Logan and Jessica Trousdale, Rogersville, boy, Caysen Allynn
