Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Dec. 25: Leonard Huckabee and Alyson Sharrow, of Russellville, girl, Eleanna Hope Huckabee; Madison Davis, of Hodges, girl, Blakelyn Dawn Pruitt
• Dec. 26: Brandon and Kimberly Clement, of Phil Campbell, boy, Tripp Wilder Clement; Jalen Jackson and Jasmine Bates, of Tuscumbia, boy, Calvin Ja’Mari Jackson
• Dec. 27: Nicholas and Kendra Howard, of Russellville, girl, Landry James Howard; Chris and Jessica Daily, of Red Bay, boy, Kingston Zayne Daily; Charles Garrard and Blythe Willis, of Sheffield, girl, Mia Quinn Garrard
• Dec. 29: Dustin Conaser and Kaylee Futrell, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Ashley Rose Conaser
• Dec. 30: Michael and Sabrina Terry, of Tuscumbia, boy, Letroy James Terry
• Jan. 1: Jason Grant and Lyssa Wilbanks, of Tuscumbia, boy, Raylon Izacc Grant
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Dec. 29: Le’Brontay Motton and Mareesha Orr, Muscle Shoals, boy, Le’Brontay Kai
• Dec. 30: Aaron Fisher and Haley Rickard, Phil Campbell, boy, John Thomas; Gregory and Alexandria Williams, Tuscumbia, girl, Margot Alexis
• Dec. 31: James Fagan and Racheal Reed, Florence, girl, Inez LaDay; Jordan Barrett and Leslee Rager, Rogersville, girl, Amia Joe; Joseph Liles Jr. and Stephanie Liles, Killen, boy, Carson Kyle
• Jan. 1: Chase Tanner and Amanda Barton, Florence, girl, Stellie Ren
•Jan. 2: Marc and Missy Montgomery, Cherokee, girl, Mary Kate; Zach and Madison Weatherbee, Muscle Shoals, boy, Grant William; Jason and Jana Faires, Florence, boy, Kayden Cleo; Zachery Holmes and Caitlin Davis, Muscle Shoals, girl, Salem Raegan
• Jan. 3: Michael Miller and Molly Curbow, Rogersville, boy, Austin Ray; Layla Reynolds, Florence, boy, Demarco Dechon; Dylan Thomas and Katherine Putman, Phil Campbell, girl; Jason Walker and Kayla Ayers, Tuscumbia, girl, Reagan Elizabeth
• Jan. 4: Robert Williams and Shanessa Littleton, Florence, girl, Legacy Shi’lo Dior
• Jan. 6: John and Mycala Hood, Rogersville, girl, Evelyn Mae; Lakita Whiteside, Russellville, girl, Zendaya Ja’Nae; David and Laura Harvey, Florence, girl, Elizabeth Ruth
