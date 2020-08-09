Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 23: Jesse Cromwell and Kayla James, of Sheffield, girl, Thea Harper Cromwell; Samuel Parker and Taylor Dinsmore, of Russellville, boy, Josiah Savior Parker; Amanda Lopez, of Sheffield, girl, Clarissa Maxine Fountain; Pedro Francisco and Elizabet Jimenez, of Russellville, boy, Rafael Francisco Jimenez; Lancia Bates, of Tuscumbia, boy, Azyzize’s Latrell Davis
• July 24: Ronald Douglass and Kristina Davis, of Muscle Shoals, boys, Ky’Ree O’Brien Douglass and Ka’Ron Keith Douglass; Travis and Tonika Jackson, of Tuscumbia, girl, Callie Lashea Jackson; Adam and Whitney King, of Leighton, girl, Piper Joan King
• July 27: Matthew McKinney and Cielo Fernendez, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Ezra Javier McKinney
• July 28: Kendrick Gunn and Marlena Young-Jones, of Russellville, girl, Kenlyn Dree Gunn
• July 29: Nrupal and Jinal Patel, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Nivia Nrupal Patel; Steven and Kelsey Flanagan, of Leighton, girl, Kassidy Ry’Ann Flanagan; Bradley and Abby Elliott, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Jackson Lee Elliott
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 28: Gary and Heather Aldridge, Phil Campbell, girl, Abigale Lashay
• July 29: Logan Lindley and Lindsi Burbank, Waterloo, boy, Lakota Mack; Cory and Katie Vickery, Florence, boy
• July 30: Nicholas and Alexandria Thrasher, Russellville, girl, Makenna Kate; Taylor and Kymbraleigh Siniard, Rogersville, girl, Hattie Mae; Skylar and Chelsea White, Florence, girl, Amara Storm; Luke Buttrum and Hope Stamps, Florence, girl, Elizabeth Olene; Danny Hyde and Haley Miller, Haleyville, girl, Ava Kate; Jeffrey and Susanne Lee, Florence, girl, Brielle Beck
• July 31: Brian and Melissa Sutton, Phil Campbell, boy, Beau Riley
• August 1: Timothy and Allison Neal, Florence, girl, Raeleigh June; Tina Lambert, Florence, boy
• August 2: Matthew and Jessica Strait, Sheffield, boy, Hudson Tyler
• August 3: Joshua and Amanda King, Killen, boys, Everett Wade and Lyle Scott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.