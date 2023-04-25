• April 2: Sarah and John Willis, Tuscumbia, girl, Jude Esti Willis
• April 3: Nikki Weddle and John Scott, Florence, boy, Brandon Ray Scott; Alisa and Brendon Henderson, Phil Campbell, girl, Adaline Elyse Henderson; Dana Hallman, Mount Hope, girl, Gracie Dawn Todd; Wendy Wright and Mark Box, Tuscumbia, boy, Greyson DeWayne Box
• April 4: Makenna Holland and Caleb Garrett, Russellville, boy, Franky Lee Tate; Mykell and Jachary Kidder, Florence, girl, Kastelle Laine Kidder
• April 6: Jennifer and Corey McLemore, Phil Campbell, girl, Isabella Claire McLemore
• April 7: Sara and Aaron Crunk, Florence, Phillip Ryder Crunk
• April 8: Angela and Kevin Haithcoat, Florence, boy, Gage Alexander Haithcoat
• April 11: Amber Burnside and Thomas Webb Sanchez, Moulton, girl, Maelyn Grace Webb Sanchez
• April 12: Marissa Smith and Isaac Dillard, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jacari Malachi Dillard; Bailey Mitchell and Seth Engelmann, Florence, girl, River Rose Engelmann; Mykala Goodloe and Tilleen Reynolds, Leighton, boy, Taylor Jace Reynolds; Olivia and Jesse Cascio, Hartselle, boy, Jesse lane Cascio Jr.
• April 13: Taylor Pounders and Malique Nalls, Russellville, boy, Karter Deonore Nalls; Evelin Enrique Lopez and Wagner Maeda Herrera, Hamilton, girl, Eilin Vanessa Maeda Enriquez; Leah Hunter and Chandler Heatherly, Phil Campbell, boy, Landon Keith Heatherly
• April 14: Annastasia Avalos and D’Eddrick Rogers, Sheffield, boy, D’Eddrick Naquan Rogers Jr.
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 11: Emerick Sanchez and Madeline Melcher, Haleyville, girl, Elaina Grace; Krystian and Katie Jordan, Killen, boy, Canyon Banks; Robert Hamilton and Layla Thompson, Russellville, girl, Kulture Monique
• April 14: Norris Warren and Tyanna Ragland, Florence, boy, Norre Jael; Jonah and LaToya Williams, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jonah Zacardi; Kevin and Kayla Lee, Muscle Shoals, boy, Micah Ezra
• April 16: Camryn Clarke, Moulton, boy, Vance Allen
