Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Aug. 3: Candice Craig, of Sheffield, boy, Legacy Melvin Alontae Craig; Harpreet Singh and Rajveer Kaur, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Abhijot Singh
• Aug. 5: Theodore Harness and Melody Faulk, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Lola Corryn Harness; Felicia Johnson, of Russellville, boy, Jose Pascual Johnson
• Aug. 6: Bryndon Little and Hannah Francis, of Florence, girl, Athena Layne Little; William and Brittany Lovell, of Lexington, boy, Jaxson Reid Lovell
• Aug. 7: Patrick and Meredith Robinson, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Titan Uzziah Robinson
• Aug. 8: Andy and Alishia Holland, of Rogersville, girl, Alyssa Michelle Holland; Aaron Bennett and Kimberly Clark, of Cherokee, boy, Brice Lane Bennett
• Aug. 9: Ramirez Pascual and Mary Jose, of Russellville, girl, Camila Isabel Pascual Jose; Jeevan and Diana Sagaram, of Red Bay, girl, Maya Shila Sagaram
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Aug. 6: Zackary and Bradie Clemmons, Killen, boy, Keegan Lane; Noah Riggs and Tamara Simpson, Florence, girl, Maci Jo; Kiley and Jenna Hansford, Florence, Arthur Charles; Grover Rowell and Adrian Johnson, Florence, girl, Atta’lasha Kalise; Jacob and Ashley Howard, Florence, boy, Easton David
• Aug. 7: Charles and Chelsea Twitty, Killen, girl, Everleigh Mae; Ernest Rowlett and Nikita Mangrum, Florence, boy, Amir La’Marcus Allen; Justin and Kirsten Chambers, Anderson, boy, Karsyn Lane; Bobby and Ashlea Gregory, Sheffield, boy, Jacob Patton; Jeffery and Abigail Gaddy, Florence, boy
• Aug. 8: Daniel Aguirre and Kendall Moore, Florence, boy, Kenlee Banks; Andrew and Caitlin Clark, Muscle Shoals, boy, Beau Donovan; Christy Harper, Russellville, girl, Ivyonna Marie; Donny and Sarah Muse, Florence, girl, Julia Josephine; Jeremy Burfield and Delinia Baker, Russellville, girl, EttaMae Devon
• Aug. 9: Robert and Jessica Mayfield, Tuscumbia, girl, Harper Caroline; Robert and Jessica Mayfield, Tuscumbia, girl, Harlee June
• Aug. 10: Ricky Flannagin and Andrea Mann, Bear Creek, boy, Isaac River Lane; Joshua and Natalie Abrams, Tuscumbia, boy, James Wales
• Aug. 12: Christopher and Angelia Myhan, Florence, girl; Jeremy and Katie Kimbrough, Russellville, girl, Audrey Renea; Michael Stanford and Kenisha Roach, Florence, boy, Marqeis Devonte’; Caden Davis and Tierra Vandiver, Muscle Shoals, boy, Kashton Jay
