Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 17: Rodney and Leann Hopkins, of Mount Hope, girl, Ayla Kay Hopkins; Leondra Wallace, of Sheffield, boy, Lincoln Raylon Scott Tatum; Jamie and Johna Frick, of Cherokee, boy, Forest Hartlyn Frick
• Feb. 18: Julianna Patterson, of Tuscumbia, girl, Brynleigh Reece Patterson
• Feb. 19: Bradon Crakaal and Chelsea Henson, of Florence, girl, Lydia Kaye Crakaal
• Feb. 20: Britney Saint, of Russellville, girl, Hannah Leshay Saint
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 19: Brianna Rutherford, Leighton, girl, Waverly Macie-Jai; Thomas Putman and Dakota Ogletree, Sheffield, boy, James Declan; Hugo Rocha and Mayetta Weakley, Florence, boy, Christian Nazario; Randall and Lindsey Evans, Florence, girl, Phoenix Dawn; Austin Singleton and Karri Cummings, Russellville, boy, Wyatt Knox; William and Kristen Lard, Florence, girl, Evelyn Ann
• Feb. 20: Brandon Eddy and Payton Hayes, Florence, girl, Sophia Jaymes; Anthony Powell and Tayler Childers, Hamilton, girl; Trey and Christina Barker, Muscle Shoals, girl, Adalynne Brielle
• Feb. 21: Damon Carbine and Caragan Tribble, Florence, boy, Onyx Kale
• Feb. 22: Derrick and Laine Thomas, Florence, boy; Allie Burbank, Waterloo, boy, Shannon Lee; Emilio Huerta-Mejia and Alejandra Zaragoza-Sanchez, Russellville, boy
• Feb. 24: Colby Marks and Emily Gibson, Rogersville, girl, Abby Beth; Brandon and Valerie Jones, Muscle Shoals, boy, Roman Henry; Andrew and Pamela Parker, Town Creek, girl, Ava Kate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.