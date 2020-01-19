North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Jan. 7: Daniel Parrish II and Lauren Parrish, Russellville, boy, Harrison Wyatt; Nicholas and Sierra Smith, Muscle Shoals, girl, Ellora JoAnn
• Jan. 8: Decorio and Dellasha Weakley, Florence, boy, Kyser Kaleel; Anthony and Tiffany Ingram, Florence, oy, Jonah Cypress; Tyler Canaday and Amanda Netterville, Florence, boy, Isaiah James
• Jan. 9: Heath and Katie Tidwell, Haleyville, girl, Lauren Lane; Cody and Breanna Crouch, Florence, girl, Eleanor Ryan; Darrian Johnson and Willisha Burch, Florence, girl; William and Sarah Blakenship, Sheffield, girl, Sadie Caitlin; Heath and Whitney Davis, Florence, girl, Hatton Lynn
• Jan. 10: Jared and Malorie McCrary, Rogersville, boy, Keller Ashton; Kathleen Molish, Cherokee, boy, Mason Kenneth; Christopher and Michelle Hannah, Killen, girl, Evelyn Vera; Isiac Sanchez and Claudia Martinez, Russellville, girl, Catalaya Stonzi-Grace
• Jan. 11: Morten and Adrienne Nielsen, Muscle Shoals, boy, Leo Johannes
• Jan. 12; Guillermo Alaniz and Yesenia Arana, Sheffield, girl, Elleri Esther
• Jan. 13: Ciera Fuqua, Sheffield, boy, Raylen Jace
Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Jan. 3: Bobby Harper and Brooklyn Knox, of Russellville, girl, Oliviah Claire Harper; Troy Keller and Jessica McCalpin, of Red Bay, boy, Nathaniel Dee Keller
• Jan. 6: Jacob Franks and Casey Lansford, of Leighton, boy, Leo James Franks; Matthew and Chasity Maxwell, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Henry Tucker Maxwell; Daniel and Samantha Smith, of Tuscumbia, boy, Maddox Rhett Smith
• Jan. 8: Shaun and Danica Sitton, of Dennis, boy, Oliver Finn Sitton; Nathan Cochran and Elizabeth Cox, of Russellville, girl, Raelynn Nicole Cochran
