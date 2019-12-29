Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Dec. 12: John and Molly Vacca, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Harrison Miller Vacca
• Dec. 13: Taylor Lockley, of Sheffield, girl, Eden Ann Meyer; Briar McClung and Patricia Bohannon, of Phil Campbell, boy, Emerson Gage McClung; Sandesh and Karishma Karki, of Town Creek, boy, Samip Karki
• Dec. 14: Woody and Mackinzie Vann, of Hamilton, boy, Jaxton James Vann
• Dec. 16: Stephen May and Brittany Walker, of Russellville, girl, Adalind Heather May; Daniel and Samantha Bryant, of Cherokee, girl, Skylar Madison Bryant
• Dec. 17: Keasha Davis, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Brooklyn Kiara Davis; Robert Byrd and Kaneisha Hampton, of Tuscumbia, boy, Carson Ke’Anthony Byrd
• Dec. 18: Brylie and Lily Nichols, of Sheffield, boy, Eddie Paul David Nichols Jr.; Benton and Hailey Darnell, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Elijah Cole Darnell
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Dec. 17: Brad Dean and Savannah Smith, Rogersville, boy, Corbin Allen
• Dec. 18: Jose Blanco and Hohanna Ojendiz, Haleyville, boy, Jesus Jr.; Scottie and Marisa Rich, Muscle Shoals, boy, Aiden Skyler; Tailor Brumbalow, Florence, boy, Bentley Jayce Weston; David Horn and Shanice Campbell, Florence, girl, Cherish Dunyasa
• Dec. 19: Adam and Sharon Campbell, Muscle Shoals, boy, Nolan Thomas
• Dec. 20: Justin Phillips and Annabell Kirkpatrick, Russellville, boy, Lincoln Kyrie; Johnathan Steien and Katelynn Adams, Haleyville, girl, Everleigh Renea; Ty and Holly Hunt, Muscle Shoals, boy, Robert Tate; Austin and Kaleyonna Miller, Russellville, boy, Braylen James
• Dec. 21: Brenton and Rachel Rohler, Florence, girl, Leah June; Amanda Fuller, Florence, girl, Victory Grace Giselle
• Dec. 22: Shawn and Ashley Saint, Russellville, girl; Nicholus and Emily Taylor, Belmont, Mississippi, girl, Adaline Brook; Scott and Kaila Bull, Muscle Shoals, girl, Scarlett Belle
