Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Sept. 16: Shnea Johnson, of Tuscumbia, boy, Casteel Leeson Kayne Taliaferro; Anthony and Heather Ingram, of Tuscumbia, boy, Axel Cache Ingram
• Sept. 17: Howard Jackson and Marlena Clemons, of Sheffield, boy, Casen McKinley Jackson
• Sept. 18: Austin Hanner and Elizabeth Guerrero, of Haleyville, boy, Oliver Blake Hanner; Luis Galicia and Elida Abarca, of Florence, girl, Lauren Loany Galicia; Luther and Shelby Nichols, of Spruce Pine, girl, Rowan Elizabeth Nichols; Carlos Ortiz and Encapnacion Matz, of Russellville, girl, Kinsley Dominga Ortiz Matz; Austin Roque and Abelna Torres, of Russellville, boy, Maximiliano C. Roque Torres; Jonathon and Margaret Kennington, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jonathon Wood Kennington
• Sept. 19: Kaysha Galbreath, of Hamilton, girl, Raelynn Renee Galbreath; Christina Grissom, of Tuscumbia, boy, Isaiah Michael Grissom
• Sept. 20: Shantell Nichols, of Golden, girl, Nellee Jo Nichols; Alli Franklin, of Russellville, boy, Levi James Franklin
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Sept. 17: Austin and Brooke Michael, Killen, boy, Braxton Dale; Michael and Samantha Franklin, Russellville, boy, Maxwell Mason; Damon Andrews and Tiffany Early, Florence, girl, Ariana Joi
• Sept. 18: Christopher and Taylor Powell, Rogersville, girl, Maci Scarlett; Henry Noel Jr. and Datah Oates, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jordan Pierre; Michael Horton and Amy Henson, Zip City, boy, Jeremiah Lee; Brendan and Jessica Sharp, Tuscumbia, girl, Millie Claire; Evan Pounders and Celina Blair, Killen, boy, Everett Fitz
• Sept. 19: Dakota and Megan Seal, Cherokee, boy, Asher Ryan; A’Drian Bonds and Lacy Fawcett, Muscle Shoals, girl, Ariana Rose; Bryan Alexander Jr. and Karah Velez, Leighton, boy, Bryan Edwin III; Jacob DeVaney and Laken Ledlow, Hamilton, boy
• Sept. 20: Trey and Aybrianna Counce, Rogersville, girl, Brinley Grace; Stephen and Shannon Rickard, Tuscumbia, girl, Anna Katherine; Trevor Weathers and Jessica Cosbie, Cherokee, girl, Esther Ray; Damian Ramos-Ramirez and Lizbeth Hernandez, Florence, girl
• Sept. 22: Jordan and Hannah McDaniel, Florence, boy, Adler Holt; Matthew and Samantha Page, Hackleburg, boy, Ryker Legend; Kendra Boelyn, Florence, girl, Everlynn Rose
• Sept. 23: Zack and Baillie Graves, Waterloo, boy, Shaw Grant; Zack and Baillie Graves, Waterloo, girl, Della Rae; Juan and Brittany Espitia, Town Creek, girl, Luna Lucia Jewel; Skyler and Chelsea White, Florence, boy, Slater Blaze; Oscar Javier and Mariana Reyes, Russellville, boy
