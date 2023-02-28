Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 11: Blessing Qualls and Braxton Minor, Leighton, girl, Zion Elise Minor; Jacqueline Cano Cifuentes and Eduardo Santolaya, Florence, girl, Celete Vital Cano; Rani Holden and Trever Ely, Anderson, girl, Annastasia Lydia Renee Ely
• Feb. 12: Makiyah Grimes and Tadric Brown, Muscle Shoals, boy, Kameron Tatum Brown; Snehal and Mineshkumar Patel, Muscle Shoals, girl, Riva Minesh Patel; Mikayla and Tanner Ryan, Tuscumbia, girl, Abigail Rain Ryan
• Feb. 13: Summer and Tyler Morris, Hackleburg, boy, Micah Jesse Lamar Morris; Bridget and Dale Click, Phil Campbell, girl, Carlee Mae Click
• Feb. 14: Abigail Smith and Austin Cornelius, Tuscumbia, girl, Lucy Evelyn Cornelius; Makayla and John Pierce, Tuscumbia, boy, Maison Lane Pierce; Cortnie Blackerby and Dakota Sanders, Tuscumbia, boy, Beaux Alan Ray Sanders; Rachael and Wesley Biffle, Sheffield, boy Lincoln Alan Biffle
• Feb. 15: Maria Satey Sum and Miguel Velasquez Lopez, Russellville, girl, Hellen Kylie Satey Valasquez; Savannah and James Britnell, Russellville, boy, Beckett Ray Britnell; Samantha Zeigler and Everette Waddle, Golden, boy, Everette Thomas Waddle; Sydney and Nicholas Pearson, Muscle Shoals, boy, Samuel Beckett Pearson
• Feb. 16: Martha Ibanez and Dawson Smith, Haleyville, boy, Dawson Cole Smith; Catarina Siquina, Haleyville, girl, Sophia Grace Siquina
• Feb. 17: Kimberly and Dakota Oxendine, Russellville, boy, Waylon Ray Oxendine; Kayla and Anthony Turner, Russellville, boy, Reid Anderson Turner; Marily Iboy Ralios and Gaspar Gutierrez Pablo, Rus-sellville, boy, Mario Gutierrez Iboy
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 16: Darryl Morgan and Haley Greene, Killen, girl, Delilah Renee; Jarrett and Amanda Hovater, Rus-sellville, boy, Baylor Gregory; Zachary Thrasher and Jenna Kelley, Haleyville, boy, Jace Gregory; Joe Crittenden and Kanesha Morris, Tuscumbia, girl, Ka’mirah Emonii
• Feb. 17: Francisco Martin and Eulalia Jose, Russellville, boys, Tino Adrian and John Ariel; Daniel and Ja-mie Liles, Florence, boy, Jackson Curtis; Zachary and Alexis Sullivan, Sheffield, girl, Bowie Rose; Jason Holt and Breanna Harrison, Muscle Shoals, boy, Jett Andrew
• Feb. 18: Jonitra Thompson, Florence, boy, Aceir Karter Lyfe; Cody Campbell and Brooke Parris-Morgan, Muscle Shoals, girl, Winter Calliope
• Feb. 19: Aaron and Makayla Gillen, Killen, boy, Thoren Wallace; Robert and Ashley Crow, Iron City, Tennessee, boy, Roberty McCleary
• Feb. 20: Jonathan and Samantha Huguley, Sheffield, boy, Ian Luke
• Feb. 21: Dylan and Candace Darby, Florence, boy, Brody Knox; Samuel Blamchard and Leana Cervan-tes, Hamilton, boy, Sebastian Kai; Matthew and April Morris, Florence, boy, Madden Dean
