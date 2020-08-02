Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 19: Zakariah and Stephanie McCorkle, of Tuscumbia, boy, Lucas Michael McCorkle
• July 20: Justin and Kelli McDaniel, of Florence, boy, Bodie Jax McDaniel; Chris and Mariah Russell, of Florence, boy, John Andrew Russell; Jalen and Emily Dread, of Sheffield, boy, Braxton Matthew Dread
• July 21: Kaleb and Courtney Dover, of Tuscumbia, boy, Preston Brent Dover
• July 22: Jerrell and Carrie Meares, of Town Creek, boy, Joel Thomas Meares; Joseph and Lauren Hall, of Russellville, boy, Zachary Tyler Hall; Michael and Claudia Romans, of Town Creek, boy, Christopher Hudson Romans
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• July 21: Terry and Jaime Wright, Lexington, girl, Atalee Grace; Andrew and Jordan Franck, Florence, girl, Ally Marie
• July 22: Daniel and Anna Pannell, Sheffield, boy, Elijah Daniel; James and Jheri Keener, Florence, girl, Blakli Kate; Thomas and Emily Edwards, Florence, girl, Lillian Margaret
• July 23: Juan Marroquin and Isidra Juan, Russellville, girl; Tiran and Brittany King, Muscle Shoals, girl, Charley MaKinleigh
• July 24: Anthony Ayers and Marisa Gaines, Leighton, boy, Chance Ryder
• July 27: Haley Burgner, Florence, girl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.