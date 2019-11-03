Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Oct. 20: Dillon and Sydney Crrekmore, of Vina, girl, Ivy Kate Creekmore
• Oct. 21: Jacob Hallmark, and Brandi Prince, of Sheffield, girl, Maddiline Ruth Prince Hallmark
• Oct. 22: Alex and Kaylee Noles, of Tuscumbia, boy, Owen Alexander Noles
• Oct. 23: Micah and Avery Witt, of Tuscumbia, girl, Anna Laine Witt
• Oct. 24: Martin and Erika Little, of Mount Hope, girl, Harper Eleanor Little
• Oct. 25: James Dearl Box and Brittney Hill, of Florence, boy, Elijah James Box
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Oct. 21: William Nataren and Cindy Molina, Russellville, girl, Luna Victoria; Joshua and Kristy Barnett, Florence, boy, Connor Aaron; Tara Jones, Florence, girl, Kharys Lillie; Seth and Angelica Wix, Rogersville, boy, Louis Fredrick
• Oct. 22: Drew and Alyson Holcombe, Waterloo, boy, Noah Thorne; Jonathon and Hanny Witt, Russellville, boy, Jonathon Cameron
• Oct. 23: Phillip and Laura Beth Adair, Tuscumbia, girl, Anne Mareth; Martin Lowery and Katherine Johns, Florence, boy, Charles Koa
• Oct. 24: Kyle and Brooke Gvillo, Tuscumbia, boy, Leo Russell; Mykiah Bunea, Florence, boy, Jaxson Oliver; Darius Carroll and Savannah Davis, Rienzi, Mississippi, boy, Darius Jamar
• Oct. 25: Lukus LeFan and Megan Blevins, Florence, boy, Lynkin Drake Ren; Chase and Charity Springer, Florence, boy, Lane Samuel; Andrew and Carrie Almon, Florence, girl, Ruby Drew
• Oct. 27: Robert and Amanda Groce, Russellville, girl, Kayda Brianne; John and Jessica Byrd, Tuscumbia, boy, Dansby Ellis
• Oct. 28: Tyler and Lauren Pyle, Florence, boy, Ethan Travis; Rodney and Tessa Peters, Florence, girl, Chaylee Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.