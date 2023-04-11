• March 27: Rose Smith and Robert L. Becksmith III, Tuscumbia, girl, River Leighann Beckwith; Charly and John Carter, Florence, girl, Evelyn Fuller Carter; Marquetta Allen and Antwaun Brassell, Florence, girl, Amitiah Jh’Lisse Brassell; Allison Purser and Skylar Skains, Muscle Shoals, boy, Asher Morgan Skains; Priyanka Thapa and Yubraj Khadka, Muscle Shoals, girl, Ditya Khadka; Shanna Sharpson and Bradley Mills, Tuscumbia, girl, Cirilla Charlotte Mills; Abigayle and Cannon Cornelius, Rogersville, boy, Thomas Asher Cornelius
• March 29: Jennifer Frederick and Zachary Horn, Muscle Shoals, girl, Zandria Tyler Horn; Scarlett and Jacob Holland, Leighton, girl, Scarlett Elizabeth Holland
• March 30: Mykala Peoples, Russellville, boy, Jaxon Ryder Pigg; Madison Crowell and Bryant Brewer, Leighton, boy, Bryson Lee Brewer; Jasmine and Matthew Watson, Madison, boy, Jonah Avery Watson
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 30: Zachary and Kailyn Putman, Florence, girl, Willa Jane
• March 31: Sara Young, Florence, girl
• April 1: Ana Marisela Batz, Russellville, boy, Mateo Rey
• April 2: Curshonn Jiggetts and Elisha Mendoza, Muscle Shoals, boy, Mateo Eris Tayeshonn
• April 3: Corinthian and Chiquita Hedgemon, Cuba, boy, Corinthisn Nishean; Mykal Glover and Caitlyn Billingsley, Rogersville, girl, Othelia Cait; William and Cindy Molina, Russellville, girl, Valeska Arizbeth; Tyler and Haley Wright, St. Joseph, Tennessee, girl, Elsie Rose; Jacob and Tanya Spires, Florence, girl, Scarlett Liliana; Blaine and Lexie Brazeale, Muscle Shoals, girl, Haddie James
