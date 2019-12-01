Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Nov. 16: Matthew Gilbert and Daziona Allen, of Florence, boy, Issac Allen Gilbert
• Nov. 18: Jacob Cottrell and Darian Brewer, of Lexington, girl, Ariat Nichole Joyce Cottrell
• Nov. 19: Alfredo and Aaliyah Diego, of Russellville, girl, Mariana-April Paige Diego; David Pahkanen and Faith Hargett, of Hackleburg, boy, Kayson Chance Pahkanen; Joshua and Rebecca Johnson, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jaxon Joe Johnson
• Nov. 20: Jacob and Mollie Walker, of Tuscumbia, boy, Weston Banks Walker; Exavian Sanderfer and Caytlynn Gunter, of Anderson, girl, Aaliyah Grayce Lory Sanderfer
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Nov. 18: William Watkins and Savana Wood, Florence, girl, Evie Mae; Desmon Connie and Vanessa Anderson, Florence, girl, Tayleigh Renea
• Nov. 19: Anthony Contreras and Katlynn Linville, Florence, boy, Ryder Heath; Robert Baxter and Sarah Gresham, Sheffield, boy, Elijah Lee; Cody Willis and Lacey Shook, Muscle Shoals, girl, Harper Lynn; Codie Nitz and Leona Bragg, Rogersville, girl, Ivy Marie
• Nov. 20: Jaylon Mangrum and Katelynn Ferguson, Rogersville, girl, Lilly Jade; Matthew and Felicia Thomas, Phil Campbell, girl, Ellie Marie; John Foster and Katie Frye, Leighton, boy, John Reid
• Nov. 21: Terrell Fuqua and Brandy Wells, Killen, girl, Kali Dream; Eleazar Ronquillo and Norma Rangel, Florence, boy, Eli Ronquillo; Jared and Morgan McVay, Muscle Shoals, girl, Willow Faith
• Nov. 22: John and Brittany Springer, Phil Campbell, girl, Sadie Carter Diane Feltman; John Whitworth and Tamra Dill, Hamilton, boy, Phillip Wayne; Kendrick Doss and Kristen Fitzgerald, Florence, girl, Kynedi Nyomi
• Nov. 23: Christopher Borquez and Lindsey Clemons, Florence, boy, Ryler Kane
