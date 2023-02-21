• Feb. 6: Destiny Simone and Andrew Byrd, of Tuscumbia, girl, Oaklynn Grace Byrd; Brandi and Casey Nix, of Haleyville, girl, Cassie Ann Nix; Cynthia and Matthew Mansell, of Tuscumbia, girl, Carys Adaline Mansell
• Feb. 7: Chassity and Jessie Todd, of Moulton, girl, Briar Lane Todd; Alexandra and Korey Bryan, of Tuscumbia, boy, Huston Seth Bryan; Jennifer and Ryan Cabler, of Tuscumbia, boy, Timothy Hayden Cabler
• Feb. 9: Brianna Powell and Justin W. Triplett Jr., of Tuscumbia, girl, Jaylin Suzanne Triplett; Alexis and Trey Davis, of Oakman, girl, Hartley Marie Davis
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 7: Mustin Reid and Jessica Mitchell, Leighton, boy, Asher James
• Feb. 8: Rayburn Daniel and Erica Gray, Town Creek, girl, Madelynn Rae; Carson and Emily Harbin, Anderson, girl, Matilda Rae
• Feb. 10: Derreckus Siner and Contessa Whiteside, Florence, boy, Celtic Major; Michael Head and Carley Drewery, Hamilton, girl, Meredith Elysse; Nicholas Roach and Hayli Gibson, Killen, girl, Blakely James
• Feb. 13: Tyler and Erica Fields, Tuscumbia, boy, Nolan Lee
• Feb. 14: KaVonna Ra Acklin, Sheffield, boy, JoVon Emari; Larsen and Lydia Plyler, Russellville, boy, Laina Tess; Jonathan and Nikki Frizzell, Russellville, boy, Connor James; Peyton and Sarai Sockwell, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, boy, Walter Vance
