Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• March 30: Matt Mansell and Ashley Collins, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Wryn Leigh Mansell
• March 31: Shawn and Kayla Watson, of Russellville, boy, Colton Joshua Watson; Mykeauna Ingram, of Tuscumbia, girl, Khalaysia Lee Ashanti Parnell
• April 2: Juan Vernon and Jessica Corbell, of Tuscumbia, boy, Matteo Luke Vernon; Matthew Jenkins and Destiny Schrimsher, of Town Creek, girl, Kaislynn Jayde Jenkins; Roderick Johnson and Kanisha Davis, of Leighton, girl, Kalani Jashae Johnson, and boy, Khalid Jamel Johnson; Chase and Ashten Woods, of Russellville, boy, Colton James Woods; Wyatt and Emilee Gann, of Town Creek, girl, Blair Rose Gann
• April 3: Chase and Allison Fleming, of Killen, girl, Calla Raelyn Fleming; William and Megan James, of Tuscumbia, boy, John Riley James; Alexah Reece, of Cherokee, girl, Mayleigh Gace-Ann Gattis
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• March 31: Jonathan and Catherine Marks, Florence, girl, Ava Lois; Sidney and Emily Bratcher, Florence, girl, Olivia Rebecca; Joshua and Emily Myhan, Muscle Shoals, girl, Mollie Bea
• April 1: Eric Mangrum and Deanna Thompson, Killen, girl, Amelia Jordan; Colby and Katherin Risner, Iron City, Tennessee, boys, Gavin Leigh and Garrett Wayne
• April 2: Wesley Ledlow and Mackenzie Conner, Leighton, boy, Bentley Alan; Devin Lauderdale and Kandice Price, Phil Campbell, girl, Hazel Grace; Elijah and Lauren Posey, Double Springs, girl, Juliet Katherine; Adam and Jennifer Thompson, Tuscumbia, girl, Elise Caroline; Johnathan Martin and Robin Russell, Muscle Shoals, MiKaelynn Alixx-Paige; Vashni Peake, Florence, boy, Ayden Jamir
• April 3: Daniel and Shana Bernier, Florence, boy, Casey Wyatt
• April 5: Jordyn Hamm, Hamilton, girl, Ka’Mari Abrielle
• April 6: Kevin and Hailey White, Iron City, Tennessee, boy, Fletcher Keith
