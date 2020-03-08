Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Feb. 21: D’Tavean Smith and Victoria Jackson, of Florence, boy, D’Khainen Jace Unique Jackson; Jeremy and Hannah Hulsey, of Haleyville, boy, Sawyer Alexander Hulsey
• Feb. 22: Dena Edwards, of Sheffield, girl, Kalia Liberty Beckwith
• Feb. 23: Cornelia Ralios Solis, of Russellville, boy, Ismael Isaias Ralios Solis
• Feb. 24: Savannah Allen, of Tuscumbia, boy, Dalton Kyler Allen
• Feb. 26: Jeffrey and Lindsey Cole, of Tuscumbia, boy, Micah Anderson Cole; Joshua and Hailey Hood, of Hackleburg, boy, Matthew Grayson Hood; Jacob and Amy Seal, of Russellville, boy, Conner Steven Seal; Brandon and Kimberly Copeland, of Booneville, girl, Stella Adalynn Copeland
• Feb. 27: Meghyan and Ashley Wiginton, of Hamilton, boy, Jameson Ford Wiginton; Chris and Katie McMasters, of Tuscumbia, boy, Winston Eugene McMasters
• Feb. 28: Kristin Fine, of Russellville, boy, Kaemon Ryan O’Connor; Justice Bean, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Jaydaca Dream Bean; Kyle and Breana Pennington, of Leighton, girl, Kayleigh Marie Pennington; Stephen and Sarah Ritter, of Tuscumbia, boy, Rextin Gary Ritter
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Feb. 25: Allen Burns and Kalee Cisson, Killen, boy, Jax River
• Feb. 26: Bradley and Samantha Sharp, Waterloo, girl, Holly Renee; Jordan Wilson and Kaitlyn Mixon, Florence, boy, Dillon Reid; Kadejah Davis, Tuscumbia, boy, Lamarcio Damoni
• Feb. 27: Andrew Hayes and Haley Peden, Athens, girl, Harlow-Anne Saydey
• Feb. 28: Josh and Jerica Stidham, Town Creek, boy, Judson Scott; Quinn Erwin and Lorelea Tippett, Florence, boy, John Paul; Hunter Brannon and Kaylee Smith, Moulton, girl, Everleigh Hope
• Feb. 29: Jacob and Ashley Feltman, Killen, girl, Flora Rae
• March 2: Seth and Magan Bullock, Florence, girl, Brookelyn Rose; Chandler and Brandie Daniel, Cypress Inn, Tennessee, boy, Whitley Glenn
