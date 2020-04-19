Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• April 4: Alexus Sullivan, of Sheffield, boy, Marcus Maurice Jackson Jr.; Jose and Kimberly Rodriguez, of Russellville, boy, Jose Cruz Rodriguez
• April 8: Demarcio Nelson and Tanisha Poole, of Florence, girl, Demi Rose Nelson; Bartolome Martin and Vivian Marquez, of Hackleburg, boy, Maximilliano Bartolome Martin; Nathaniel and Marcy Harber, of Florence, boy, Elliott Paul Harber
• April 9: Jheleecia Page, of Cherokee, girl, Jheylah Khaza Kenai’ Pritchard; Tyler and Christie Strickland, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Noah Samuel Strickland
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 7: Kevin and Tiffany Lopez, Moulton, boy, Kevin Mateo; Austin Mitchell and Tabitha Coffelt, Russellville, boy, Rory Lawrence; Devon and Karissa Martin, Florence, girl, Carter Paige; Josh and Deidre Kelly, Florence, girl, Ellie Hayes; Jeremy and Emma Risner, Waynesboro, Tennessee, boy, Major Davan
• April 8: Drew and Jamie Koonce, Florence, girl, Kathryn June; Tyler and Danielle Frederick, Haleyville, boy, Samuel Eli
• April 9: Tavarus Williams and Lacey Turner, Florence, boy, Ryan Alexander; Brandon Vickery and Neely Peden, Florence, girl, Adley Claire; John and Rachel Seal, Russellville, boy, Lee Charles
• April 12: Hunter Millikin, Florence, girl, Helenyna Brooke
• April 13: Matthew and Allison McNatt, Tuscumbia, boy, Matthew Justin Eugene
