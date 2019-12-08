Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Nov. 21: Jay and Leslie Elliott, of Killen, girl, Emma Rose Elliott; Ashley Armstead, of Cherokee, boy, Bryson Malik Skipworth; Jude Etie and Sarah Tippett, of Tuscumbia, boy, Graysen Jude Etie; Charles and Hayley Fuller, of Russellville, boy, Charles Judson Fuller
• Nov. 22: Christian and Heather McDonald, of Spruce Pine, boy, Roman Leon Heath McDonald; Timy and Jessica Jones, of Town Creek, girl, Sadie Bernice Jones
• Nov. 23: Tiara Randolph, of Russellville, boy, Brycen Lee Bristow; Aaron and Jamie Burnett, of Sheffield, girl, Tristan Kael Burnett
• Nov. 24: Adolfo Romero and Natividad Flores, of Russellville, girl, Yanilexi Eileen Romero Flores
• Nov. 25: Shaddick Vaughn and Tandi Scott, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Ka’Zarius Andre Vaughn; Leo King and Ambria McCray, of Tuscumbia, girl, Rhyan Elise King; James and Chelsae Robnett, of Tuscumbia, girl, Scarlett Reese Robnett; Dylan Robinson and Chrisa Juarez, of Florence, girl, Mila Layne Robinson
• Nov. 26: Daniel and Carla Inmon, of Moulton, boy, Cason James Inmon
• Nov. 27: Donovan Jones and Carmen Sanchez, of Russellville, girl, Navaeh Amor Jones; Joseph and Tiffany Vinson, of Killen, boy, Joseph Wade Vinson Jr.
• Nov. 29: Chandler Lewis and Laykin Brown, of Tuscumbia, boy, Tayven Reshawn Lewis
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Nov. 25: Caleb Roden and Shenoah Pounders, Muscle Shoals, girl, Swayzee Mae; Nahu Geronimo and Lizbeth Betancourt, Florence, girl, Seiya Yaretzy; Thomas Haley-Ricks and Amanda Rose, Florence, boy, Keenan Ezekiel
• Nov, 26: John and Kathryn Bauw, Muscle Shoals, boy, John Hudson; Christopher and Chelsea Strait, Florence, girl, Lainey Beth
• Nov. 28: Austin Gooch and Sydney Craft, Florence, boy, Julian Kia
• Nov. 29: Jonathan Echeverria and Lidia Lopez, Russellville, boy; Herla Alegria, Florence, girl, Alexandra America; Bret and Cass Vickery, Hackleburg, girl, Sailym Jayde; William Owens and LaShailia Smith, Muscle Shoals, boy, Zyan Caden
• Dec. 2: Somer Jones, Town Creek, boy, Colton Neal
