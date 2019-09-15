Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Aug. 31: Allan and Ashley Fountain, of Waterloo, girl, Lilly Brook Fountain
• Sept. 3: Alivia Long, of Sheffield, girl, Aria Rose Grasty
• Sept. 4: Connor Mann and Yajaira Rivas, of Russellville, girl, Maya Hadley Mann; Terrance Jones and Damisha Howard, of Tuscumbia, boy, Purpose Boyuna Jones; Brandon Davidson and Lavaunsha Siner, of Sheffield, boy, Brandon Pernell Davidson Jr.; Miguel Andres and Silvia Juarez, of Russellville, boy, Lucas Javier Andres Juarez; Matthew and Latasha Carpenter, of Rogersville, boy, Bennett Reid Carpenter; Jonathan Monzon and Irene Vicente, of Russellville, boy, Dylan Alexander Monzon Vicente; Chase and Darla Green, of Russellville, girl, Journey Cameron Green
• Sept. 5: Anthony Campos and Luz Reyes, of Sheffield, girl, Alaia Mariel Compos Reyes; James Watson and Brooklyn Lopp, of Russellville, boy, John Michael Watson
• Sept. 7: Jermaine and Cassy Groce, of Russellville, boy, Lincoln Ace Groce
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Sept. 3: Joshua Thigpen and Courtney Phillips, Lexington, girl, Addilynn Saylor
• Sept. 4: Hannah Holt, Florence, boy, Houston Case; Colter and Carley Irons, Florence, boy, Grant Thomas; Harley Futrell and Mackenzie Perez, Florence, boy, William Lee; Jason and Lindsey Imbrogno, Florence, boy, Nicholas Anthony; Nicholas and Samantha Kirby, Muscle Shoals, girl, Jeri-Kate Nicole; Whitney Robins, Haleyville, boy, Aaron Ty
• Sept. 5: Jackson and Whittney Sparks, Town Creek, boy, Paxton Karter; Miles and Chelsea Caulfield, Florence, boy, Titus Alexander; Skyler Caperton and Elizabeth Francis, Florence, boy, Skyler Lee
• Sept. 6: Ryan Thompson and Vanessa Ellis, Muscle Shoals, boy, Ryan Royal; Nathan and Casey Palmer, Hamilton, boy, Landyn Elijah; William and Princess Goddard, Haleyville, girl, Kacie Rayne; Tyler and Heather Richardson, Killen, girl, Oaklynn Fay
• Sept. 9: Joshua Borden and Somer Williams, Tuscumbia, boy, Kye Blane; Adam and Ashley Burchell, Florence, boy, Liles O’Neal; Jonas and Jodie Boyles, Russellville, girl, Josie Rae; Lucio Mendez and Maria Alvarado, Russellville, boy, Leo Alexander; Matt and Shyann Smith, Haleyville, girl, Brooklyn Olivia; Morgan and Johnna Stanfield, Red Bay, boy, Briggs Henry
• Sept. 10: Chris and Tosha-Paige Whitten, Florence, boy, Walker Rex
