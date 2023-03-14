• Feb. 27: Christian and Karl Mobley, Haleyville, boy, Drennen Lee Mobley; Ashton and Emerson Sizemore, Muscle Shoals, boy, Luke Emerson Sizemore
• Feb. 28: Jamie Frederick, Red Bay, girl, Adalyn Rose Frederick; Anna and Tyler Bumgart, Russellville, boy, James Wyatt Bumgart
• March 1: Destinee and Michael Jones, Town Creek, boy, Michael Mac Jones
• March 2: Taytawny Humbers and Jimmy Pelt, Haleyville, boy, Aston Leo James Pelt; Elizabeth Smith and Hunter Crawford, Sheffield, girl, Wrenley Blake Crawford; Elizabeth and Marcus Knapp, Killen , girl, Raelynn Davis Knapp; Sharon and John Somers, Tuscumbia, girl, Vivian Mae Somers; Emily and Ryan Bullock, Hackleburg, girl, Rylynn Adell Bullock
• March 3: Rachel and Brenton Richler, Florence, boy, Abram Joseph Rohler
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
•Feb. 28: Jason and Katherine Bromberg, Muscle Shoals, girl, Rain Elora; Thomas Haley-Ricks Jr., and Amanda Rose, Florence, boy, Drace Da’Realists
• March 2: Angelina Ramirez, Tuscumbia, girl; Ory and Casey Wigington, Rogersville, girl, Parker Ann
• March 3: Eric and Jordan Grigsby, Florence, boy, Asher Rayne
• March 6: Thomas and Ashley Seagraves, Florence, boy, Houston Thomas
• March 7: Brandon Patterson and Katie Hawkins, Sheffield, girl, Hadley River; Juan Andres and Bartola Cardona, Russellville, girl, Juana Maria Juan
