Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield

April 20: Tynorris and Britney Summerhill, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kamari Jaiquez Summerhill

April 22: Michael and Amy McLaughlin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Annie Faye McLaughlin; Timothy and Hailee Austin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Swayze Jane Austin

April 23: Gregory Lawson and Elisabeth Valdez, of Leighton, boy, Tatum Dash Lawson; Andrew and Jessica Murphy, of Florence, girl, Lila Drew Mur-phy; Jeremiah and Trista Hensley, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, boy, Jett Wade Hensley; Kawanda Boggus, of Town Creek, girl, Nariah Shayne Boggus

April 24: Floyd and Alison Triplett, of Tuscumbia, girl, Brooklyn Grace Tri-plett

April 25: Kaymon Taylor and Lauren Warner, of Florence, boy, Rylind Niko-las Dale Taylor; Clay Gunnin and Maegan Caldwell, of Hackleburg, girl, Bella Faith Gunnin

April 26: Bethany Calvert, of Hamilton, boy, Nico Jade Batchelor

April 27: Bradley and Sabrina Jerrolds, of Leighton, boy, Jase Edward Jer-rolds

April 28: Dustin and Darenda Kimbrough, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Adeline Claire Kimbrough

April 29: Simon and Virginia Vandagriff, of Florence, boy, Oliver Paul Vandagriff

North Alabama Medical Center, Florence

April 28: Jesse Ramson Jr. and Jacqeia Stokes, Sheffield, girl, Iyla Girlee;

Rush and Rachel Knight, Tuscumbia, boy, Rogan Howard

April 29: Jason and Jessica Duke, Florence, girl, Reagan Eleanor

April 30: Hayden and Mikayla Sparks, Dennis, Mississippi, girl, Liza Taylor; Whitley Owens, Florence, boy, Kobe Cree; Daron and Holly Turner, Lexington, boy, Harrison James

May 1: Emanuel Coman and Jessica Nunley, Florence, boy, Emanuel Damon

May 3: Leroy and Shawna Mealer, Muscle Shoals, boy, Bentley Roland

May 4: Nicholas and Kristina Willenberg, Lexington, girl, Anslee Drue; William and Traci Faulkner, Florence, boy, William Garrett

