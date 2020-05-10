Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
April 20: Tynorris and Britney Summerhill, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Kamari Jaiquez Summerhill
April 22: Michael and Amy McLaughlin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Annie Faye McLaughlin; Timothy and Hailee Austin, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Swayze Jane Austin
April 23: Gregory Lawson and Elisabeth Valdez, of Leighton, boy, Tatum Dash Lawson; Andrew and Jessica Murphy, of Florence, girl, Lila Drew Mur-phy; Jeremiah and Trista Hensley, of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, boy, Jett Wade Hensley; Kawanda Boggus, of Town Creek, girl, Nariah Shayne Boggus
April 24: Floyd and Alison Triplett, of Tuscumbia, girl, Brooklyn Grace Tri-plett
April 25: Kaymon Taylor and Lauren Warner, of Florence, boy, Rylind Niko-las Dale Taylor; Clay Gunnin and Maegan Caldwell, of Hackleburg, girl, Bella Faith Gunnin
April 26: Bethany Calvert, of Hamilton, boy, Nico Jade Batchelor
April 27: Bradley and Sabrina Jerrolds, of Leighton, boy, Jase Edward Jer-rolds
April 28: Dustin and Darenda Kimbrough, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Adeline Claire Kimbrough
April 29: Simon and Virginia Vandagriff, of Florence, boy, Oliver Paul Vandagriff
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
April 28: Jesse Ramson Jr. and Jacqeia Stokes, Sheffield, girl, Iyla Girlee;
Rush and Rachel Knight, Tuscumbia, boy, Rogan Howard
April 29: Jason and Jessica Duke, Florence, girl, Reagan Eleanor
April 30: Hayden and Mikayla Sparks, Dennis, Mississippi, girl, Liza Taylor; Whitley Owens, Florence, boy, Kobe Cree; Daron and Holly Turner, Lexington, boy, Harrison James
May 1: Emanuel Coman and Jessica Nunley, Florence, boy, Emanuel Damon
May 3: Leroy and Shawna Mealer, Muscle Shoals, boy, Bentley Roland
May 4: Nicholas and Kristina Willenberg, Lexington, girl, Anslee Drue; William and Traci Faulkner, Florence, boy, William Garrett
