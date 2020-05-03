North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• April 20: Zachary and Victoria Liles, Rogersville, girl, Vivianne Alexandra; Colby and Shaela Franks, Phil Campbell, girl, Blayklee Lashae; Jesus Velazquez and Indra Montenegro, Tuscumbia, boy, Jesus Adrian
• April 21: Kameron Miller and Accacia Simpson, Muscle Shoals, girl, Emeri Kamille; LaHarria Malone, Florence, boy, Jamarcus Tyree; Dylan and Kennedy Montgomery, Tuscumbia, Eli Grey
• April 22: Adam and Bethany Beck, Florence, boy, Denver Balentine
• April 24: Joshua and Courtney Perkins, Rogersville, girl, Jordyn Lynn
• April 26: Bernard Twymon and Yaslie Deras, Russellville, girl, Kalia Danielle
