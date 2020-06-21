Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• June 8: Sammy and Alicia Brown, of Russellville, girl, Mallory Grace Brown; Andrew Smith and Haylee Patterson, of Russellville, girl, Abigail Joann Smith; Frank Medina and Shannon Jones, of Russellville, girl, Ellianna Grace Medina
• June 9: Christopher Williams and Myranda Easterling, of Red Bay, boy, Aidan Kayne Williams; Denauris Qualls and Katie Darby, of Florence, girl, Laniyah Renae Qualls; Cody and Whitney Butler, of Killen, boy, Tyke Lane Butler; Mariela Moreno, of Florence, girls, Aruna Nazareth Damian and Sofia Azucena Damian
• June 11: Larry Harrison and Cheyenne Mitchell, of Tuscumbia, boy, Larry Joe Harrison Jr.; Robert and Morgan McKissack, of Florence, girl, Amarilynn Jayne McKissack; Anna Jarnigan, of Tuscumbia, boy, Silas Dean Jarnigan; Daniel and Rhonda Mannon, of Tuscumbia, boy, Lincoln Hollis Mannon
