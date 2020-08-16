Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• July 30: Dakota Kimbrell and Destiny Grissom, of Tuscumbia, girl, Raelynn Nadine Kay Kimbrell; Brendyn and Anna Seal, of Sheffield, boy, Axel Red Seal; Nathan and Hailey Berryman, of Muscle Shoals, boy, Harden Daulton Berryman; Cody and Skyler Manley, of Rogersville, girl, Brilyn Faith Manley; Lucas Hackett and Ashley Hill, of Florence, girl, Kennedy Mae Hackett; Brian and Taylor Davenport, of Leighton, girl, Ellie Mae Davenport
• July 31: Miracle Stewart and Christina Balentine, of Tuscumbia, boy, Tyler Keith Stewart
• Aug. 1: Jose Pascual Jose and Felicia Johnson, of Russellville, boys, Gaspar Pascual Johnson and David Pascual Johnson
• Aug. 2: Guadalupe Francisco Martin, of Russellville, girl, Tracy Marie Francisco Martin
• Aug. 3: Timothy Ashton and Raven Lolley, of Phil Campbell, girl, Taylynn Aston; Gage Holton and Alanna McBrayer, of Tuscumbia, boy, Ayden Lee Holton; James and Kelly McCormick,of Haleyville, boy, Dennis Riley McCormick
• Aug. 4: Morgan Bendall, of Leighton, boy, Kayson Alexander Denton; Nelson Vindel and Tania Peralta, of Florence, girl, Samira Victoria Vindel Peralta
• Aug. 5: Dalton and Amber Davis, of Killen, girl, Paisley Marie Davis
• Aug. 6: Samantha George, of Tuscumbia, boy, Kyrie Dale George; Alton Poole and Tiara Rutland, of Florence, girl, Alana Joy Poole Rutland; Kevin Dixon and Camryn Whitlock, of Haleyville, boy, Kanan Lee Dixon
• Aug. 7: Casey and Arah Harkins, of Tuscumbia, boy, Knox Carter Harkins; Cy and Mollie Ellis, of Killen, boy, Monroe Janes Ellis
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• August 4: Andrew and Hannah Womble, Florence, boy; Body and Katie Hester, Tuscumbia, girl, Hazel Ray; Franklin and Dakota Heatherington, Florence, boy, Franklin Ira VI; Chad and Kristen Roberts, Killen, boy, Jake Garrett; Hayden and Courtney Southern, Tuscumbia, girl, Ellie Kate; Roger and Felica Terrell, Tuscumbia, boy, Briley Chase
• August 5: Tiffany Meyer, Lexington, boy, Maddox Rhett; Jacob and Brooke Brown, Florence, boy, Jasper Thomas; Nathan and Tiffany Powell, Florence, boy, Parzival Zayn; Lucas and Asheton Pierce, Pulaski, Tennessee, boy, Grayden Bradley; Seth and Taylor Hill, Anderson, Iyla Beck
• August 6: Chris and Jessica Carden, Tuscumbia, boy, Fielder Rhett; Taylor and Kali Myrick, Killen, boy, Ezra Charles
• August 7: Zackary Jenkins and Rachel Patrick, Florence, boy, Branson Wayne
• August 8: David Ayala and Haley Box, Sheffield, girl, Eva Rose
• August 9: Justin and Kristen Connolly, Florence, boy, Elliott Ray; Patrick and Lauren Tharp, Florence, boy, Dawson Carl
• August 10: Derek Allison and Theresa Wallace, Florence, boy, Maverick O’Neal; Joshua and Anna Dawson, Florence, girl, Harper Reece
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.