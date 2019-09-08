Helen Keller Hospital, Sheffield
• Aug. 26: Blake and Mary Patrick, of Cherokee, boy, Nathaniel Lee Patrick; Kaleb and Whitney Granada, of Russellville, girl, Willow Brooke Granada; Denesha Darby, of Florence, girl, Ameena Rose Darby
• Aug. 27: Clay and Malynda Carroll, of Tuscumbia, boy, Jackson Rhett Carroll; Jonathan Scarborough and Jessica Rollins, of Hackleburg, girl, Opal Quinn Scarborough; Jose and Christina Hernandez, of Florence, girl, Lena Monroe Hernandez; Clint and Kellyn Malone, of Florence, girl, Stella Ann Malone
• Aug. 28: Brandon and Brittney Woods, of Muscle Shoals, girl, Everlee Faith Woods; Kenneth Perkins and Deneesya Hays, of Florence, boy, Khylan Neville Perkins; Nathan and Brandy Russell, of Florence, girl, Penelopi Mae Russell
• Aug. 29: Will and Bailey Rice, of Tuscumbia, girl, Piper Ann Rice; Maritza Ramirez, of Russellville, girl, Victoria Isabella Ramirez; Samantha Garrison, of Hamilton, boy, Timber Scot Spahn; Andrew and Jerra Burden, of Leighton, boy, Lake Andrew Burden; Justin and Kelley Fretwell, of Tuscumbia, boy, Ryker Olen Fretwell; Israel and Noemi Abarca, of Russellville, boy, Cruz Abarca
• Aug. 30: Jared and Deanna Engle, of Haleyville, girl, Lynleigh Grace Engle
North Alabama Medical Center, Florence
• Aug. 27: Bart Lane Jr. and Cheyenne Holloway, Rogersville, girl, Emma Grace; Donald and Lindsey Crider, Florence, girl, Ellie Jean; Adam and Ashley Reeder, Florence, girl, Ariah Ray
• Aug. 29: Jordan and Lori-Anna Byrd, Killen, girl, Carolina Rose; Mark and Ashley Pitts, Florence, girl, Mollie Ashlyn; Samuel Frye and Nicole Maynor, Florence, boy, Kaden Gene; Ernie Sharp and Shalaine Chafin, Waterloo, girl, Lily RaeLynn
• Aug. 31: Spencer Freeman and LeKenja Boddie, Muscle Shoals, boy, Asahd Kartier; Stephen Turner and Deja Jackson, Florence, boy, Zaiden Kari
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.