In an area with a plethora of beautiful nature scenes, a group of Shoals residents want to take measures to enjoy and protect it.
With that in mind, they are looking to a well-established organization that has been around since 1892 — the Sierra Club.
Elizabeth Gonce and Nancy Muse, both of whom are Shoals residents and have places on the state Sierra Club Executive Committee, are among driving forces in bringing back a local organization.
“There was a group in the Shoals years ago and it was a really strong one,” Gonce said. “We’re in the process of sending bylaws to be approved by the national club to have a group here in the Shoals. They’ve already been approved at the state level. The president of the state chapter already signed them.”
State Sierra Club organizations are chapters, while local ones are groups, Gonce said. This would be the Shoals Group. She said there is a great deal of energy surrounding its revitalization from those who are forming it.
“Nancy Muse is very active in the area and in the environmental community,” Gonce said. “She does a lot of work.”
Gonce said they did not like the idea there was no local Sierra Club group.
“We both thought that was something that needed to change, because we think there are so many people who would want to participate — hikers, bikers, environmentalists,” Gonce said.
She said the organizers plan to start a membership drive once the group receives approval. They also will create a Facebook group and send out event notifications, so anyone interested can look for that to start up.
Gonce said participation in the Sierra Club can comes in a variety of ways.
“It goes from outdoor enthusiasts to people who have an interest in environmental justice,” she said. “You can pick and choose what you want to do.”
Muse said the original group was extremely active. She thinks that will happen with this one as well. She said the club has a long history.
“The Sierra Club was founded in 1892 by a group of Californians who wished to sponsor wilderness outings in the mountain regions of the Pacific Coast,” she said.
By 1963, chapters were formed in all 50 states.
“Today, the Sierra Club is an inclusive, diverse, grassroots-led organization which encourages all to enjoy, explore and protect the planet, using lawful means to promote the responsible use and appreciation of the Earth’s resources, awareness and mitigation of climate shift, and to strive for healthy communities for all,” Muse said.
Huntsville resident and Sierra Club member Bob Locklear led two Shoals hikes this month to help spur interest in the formation of the Shoals group.
The hikes were on the Lawson’s Creek and Jones Branch trails.
“I am a hike leader of the Sierra Club in North Alabama,” Locklear said. “I’m certified and trained to do it. I carry a lot of first-aid equipment and scout trails ahead of time.”
Locklear said the state has numerous beautiful areas such as those, and Joe Wheeler State Park has added several trails over the past few years.
In addition, he pointed out there are various groups organizing the Singing River Trail, which includes more than 200 miles of greenway in north Alabama, including the Shoals.
“There are sections of that trail now,” Locklear said. “It’s quite an ambitious venture.”
Alabama Sierra Club Outings Chairwoman Vaughn Millner said the outings are popular with members and non-members.
“Sierra Club outings provide environmentally friendly adventures offering a selection of trips for people of various abilities, budgets and interests,” Millner said. “All outings are run by experienced and knowledgeable volunteer leaders.
“Alabama is home to a variety of native species and ranks No. 4 in the U.S. for biodiversity. The state is breathtakingly beautiful and ready for exploration and appreciation.
“We encourage the public to explore the state through our outings programs. Participants do not have to be Sierra Club members to participate,” Millner said.
bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.