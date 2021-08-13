LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The creators of the irreverent animated television series “South Park” are buying Casa Bonita, a quirky restaurant in suburban Denver that was featured on the show.
'South Park' creators buying quirky Colorado restaurant
- By THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press
