Lauren Sutherland, a sophomore at Mars Hill Bible School, was inspired by a bedtime story when she decided to write a children’s book for her social impact initiative, Mentorship Matters.
Sutherland was recently crowned Miss Covered Bridges Teen, a competition through the Miss Alabama teen organization. She decided that writing a book would help her illustrate her goals with Mentorship Matters to elementary school students across the state.
“I knew I’d be visiting some schools to talk about my social impact initiative. I was like, maybe I could write a book talking about spreading kindness to kids,” she said. “My dad used to tell me this story when I was little. It was called Deborah the Dingo. I think he made it up.”
Sutherland said she took the title and concept and made up some rhyming lines of her own.
“It wasn’t difficult to write since I’d already known the story by heart. All I had to do was make it rhyme, which was easy because I love English class and I love poetry,” Sutherland said.
“Deborah the Dingo” was Sutherland’s first bound book, but it wasn’t her first attempt at writing poetry.
“I love writing songs and little poems in my free time,” Sutherland said. “It gives me a place to pour out all my ideas, and I think it’s a good way to share your values through writing.”
Her new book celebrates all the differences between its characters, and encourages children to form friendships with people of different backgrounds and different interests.
Sutherland said the concept is also intrinsic to her Mentorship Matters initiative, which encourages older students to lead by example and offer advice to younger students getting ready for high school.
“I know kids can feel a little bit left out or lonely sometimes. I hope this book can show them that differences can be good, and we need to treat everyone with kindness no matter how different they are,” she said.
Sutherland said she’s always been aware that she serves as a role model to her younger sister, but as the oldest sibling, she sometimes wishes she had someone a little older who could share advice.
“Sometimes us older kids need a role model too,” she said. “I created a program called Girls of Grace. It’s a mentorship program where we have the high school girls mentor the middle school girls.”
She said Girls of Grace was implemented at her school in August. It assigns high school volunteers, who are screened through an application process, to a mentor to a younger middle school student.
The program hosts monthly meetings where mentors and mentees discuss topics that range from standing up to bullying, being sure to include others to practicing better study habits, or choosing sports or extracurricular activities.
“it’s all about giving them advice to help them make elementary school, middle school and high school a more enjoyable experience,” Sutherland said, adding that she hopes to see Girls of Grace implemented in other schools across the state.
Sutherland said she also has goals of publishing more children’s books. Whether she writes a sequel to “Deborah the Dingo,” or decides to write something totally new, she said she plans to hold tight to her initial theme.
“All the elementary kids here want to write a sequel,” she said with a laugh. “I actually got a couple of ideas from some of the elementary students here.
“As long as I keep to the theme of spreading kindness regardless of our differences — that we can be ourselves and have a ton of friends — I think that as long as we keep that theme the focus of the book, the possibilities are endless.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
