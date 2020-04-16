Library to host weekly discussions
The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library will host weekly film discussions through Facebook Live. The series is called Brenna's Movie Club, and is hosted by Brenna Wardell, assistant professor of English at the University of North Alabama, except the Jaws discussion, which features a guest speaker.
People can join live at facebook.com/flplibrary and add their questions and comments, or watch later. The upcoming films to be discussed include:
• "The Avengers" (2012); 11:30 a.m. today
• "Jaws" (1975), with guest speaker Stephen Melvin; 11:30 a.m. April 23
• "Casablanca" (1942); 11:30 a.m. April 30
• "Fargo" (1996); 11:30 a.m. May 7
• "Singin' in the Rain" (1952); 11:30 a.m. May 14
— Myra Arnold
Explore the Earth
With the 50th annual Earth Day celebration scheduled for Wednesday, take time to enjoy Mother Nature. Go on a nature scavenger hunt, make a bird feeder out of pine cones (or a cardboard tube, peanut butter and bird seed, or create a nature collage.
— Catherine Godbey
