Even though Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is closed, residents of the Shoals can still use the library from the comfort of their own homes. The library is providing digital books and audiobooks, video classes, online storytimes, and more virtual programs, as a way to continue providing the community with access to learning and entertainment. Resources and programs are available both on the library’s website, www.flpl.org, and on the library’s Facebook pages.
— Myra Arnold
Friday
Take a virtual
farm field trip
Take a trip to the farm with the Alabama Farmers Federation. Held each Friday through May 22 at 10 a.m. on Facebook, the live video gives viewers a sneak peek at growing peanuts, raising cattle, honeybees, catfish and more. On Friday, the 30-minute field trip will focus on fruits and vegetables. Facebook.com/alabamafarmers.
Make a mask
Recently, the CDC recommended people wear a mask in public. For non-sewers, here is an easy way to create a mask. You will need a bandana, or a piece of fabric the same size, and two rubber bands. Lay the bandana flat and fold the opposite edges to the center. Flip it over. Repeat on the other side. Add rubber bands to each side, about four inches from the end. Turn the fabric over again. Fold the edges to the middle so the rubber bands are on the end. Place the rubber bands around your ears. The mask should cover your nose and mouth.
— Catherine Godbey
