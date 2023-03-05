Local nonprofit agencies are looking for volunteers to fill the community’s needs. A list of different agencies is published every other week. Email Volunteer requests to myra.arnold@TimesDaily.com. Include a complete address — street number and name and city — with all locations, along with a daytime telephone number or email address for publication. Because of the pandemic, agencies may have altered operating hours.
• LaGrange Living Historical Association — The LaGrange Living Historical Association is seeking volunteers to assist in restoration work on some log buildings at the historic, LaGrange College Site Park located off Alabama Hwy. 157 in east Colbert County. Contact information: L.C. Lenz, 256-702-6963
• Shoals Hospice — Shoals Hospice needs volunteers to do small things such as assembling tiny bird houses and painting them. Then helping to get the bird houses put in areas where they can be enjoyed through the windows. Later, the agency will need help in the homes and nursing homes with hospice patients, post COVID-19 quarantine. This may be assisting with home cleaning needs, reading to residents or just visiting. Shoals Hospice is at 115 Helton Ct., Florence. Not accepting walk-ins or appointments, call 256-349-9997.
• Shoals Dream Center — The Shoals Dream Center is in need of volunteers to help in our Distribution Center Monday through Friday at 2950 Cloverdale Road, Florence, and thrift stores. Volunteers are needed to help clients in food distribution and stock food shelves. In donations center, help is needed sorting donations. The store can use help in placing items on racks and shelves and light cleaning. To volunteer, contact Melody Platt at 256-740-3954 or shoalsdreamcenter.org/volunteer.
• Girl Scouts — The Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama is looking for volunteers in various capacities within the non-profit organization. Opportunities in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties. Please contact Briana Butler at 256-764-0331 or bbutler@girlscoutsnca.org.
• Shoals Habitat for Humanity ReStore — The Shoals Habitat for Humanity ReStore appreciates volunteers. Volunteers provide support to Habitat ReStores in a wide variety of ways. ReStores strive to keep operating costs as low as possible to maximize the amount of money that goes directly to benefit your community, and volunteers are one of the ways to achieve this. Volunteers also help ensure every ReStore is a great experience for donors and shoppers. Volunteers can help by: creating decorative displays, DIY projects, customer service, stocking store shelves, unloading trucks, furniture repair and refurbishing, helping with donation pickups, pricing inventory, organizing the ReStore and the warehouse, cashier, sales floor associate, and merchandiser. shoalshabitat.org/volunteer
• One Place of the Shoals — The organization provides victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault, child physical and sexual abuse, and elder abuse with necessary services under one roof while ensuring the safety of victims. Volunteers are needed to answer phones, do clerical work, and assist with special events and fundraisers. Applications available at office, 200 W. Tennessee St., Florence, and online, oneplaceoftheshoals.org. 256-284-7600
• The Meal Barrel Project — The project provides hundreds of families across the North Alabama area with food and basic hygiene products each week. From procuring and storing food and donated goods, to charting nutritional plans, to packaging ingredients and dispensing them to needy families, 20 departments work together to keep operation running smoothly. On Wednesdays in particular extra pair of hands are appreciated. Call 256-810-4289.
• Alabama Hospice of the Shoals — The agency in Tuscumbia is seeking veteran volunteers to serve Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties. The agency also provides a Vet-to-Vet Volunteer program, providing companionship to veteran patients, playing card/board games, conversation and light housekeeping. Contact: Alabama Hospice of the Shoals in Tuscumbia, 1404 E. Avalon, Suite C, Tuscumbia, AL 35674. Phone: 256-314-1204; Fax: 256-314-1206; email: Barbara.Johnson3@LHCgroup.com.
• Mama’s Educational Turtle Haven and Rescue — The chartered and not-for-profit program needs volunteers to bathe and oil large 200-pound tortoises, clean stalls in tortoise house, put down new bedding, transplant plants, weed, spray weed killer and clean water and food dishes. The haven accepts all turtles, well or sick. There is a drop bucket at the haven at 157 E. Lee Ave., Florence. Debbie Marsh, 256-217-9025
• Coast Guard Auxiliary — Volunteers are needed to become members to teach safe boating classes, perform vessel safety checks and distribute safety material to marinas and boat dealers in an effort to make waterways safer. Keith Ridgeway, 256-577-4509
• Crossroad Community Outreach — The organization assists the homeless through its street outreach and a homeless day center which is open 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. These services include a safe place to go, food, water, necessities, clothing, crisis counseling & case management to include information & referral to help their clients obtain housing & other benefits they may qualify for. They also design and facilitate community events, programs and workshops geared to invoke social change and encourage individuals, families, community and economic development and growth. A food pantry is also available by appointment to anyone in need. Volunteers are needed for free community programs and events, street outreach, food pantry and homeless day center. Located at 318 S. Court St., Florence. Details: Dr. Kimberly Jackson, 256-284-2218, email: crossroadsagencyllc@gmail.com or websitecrossroadsco.org.
• Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama — Individual or groups are needed to deliver meals to homebound individuals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday for the Meals on Wheels Program. 256-766-4330
• Keller Hospice LHC of Tuscumbia — Volunteers are needed to serve as: patient volunteers, sitting with patient while caregiver runs errands; administrative volunteers, perform office type duties such as answering phones, making copies, filing; craft/hobbies volunteers, help patients with sewing, knitting, crafting, scrapbooking, etc.; and community outreach/event planning/fundraising volunteers, assist volunteer coordinator in planning local events/fundraisers that educate community about hospice, assist in fundraising events, and raise money for Hospice Promise Foundation. If making a donation to the foundation, 100% goes to patients and families. Office is at 1404 E. Avalon, Suite C, Tuscumbia. Barbara Johnson, 256-314-1204 or Barbara.Johnson3@LHCgroup.com
• Foster Grandparent Program — The program is accepting applications for ages 55 and older in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties to work 15-40 hours weekly with special needs children in the school systems. Participants receive a small, nontaxed stipend twice a month, mileage reimbursement and lunch for each day of service. Stipend does not count as income according to Public Law 93-113 under Older Americans Act. Covered with accidental and personal liability insurance while working with program. Details: 256-332-6800
• Memory Meal — The Salvation Army requests volunteers bring a meal in memory of a loved one to the Center of Hope at 1601 Huntsville Road, Florence, about 5 p.m. to feed 30-plus homeless people. For details, call 256-764-4432.
• Lauderdale County Retired and Senior Volunteers — The program allows individuals ages 55 and older a chance to share their skills, talents, interest and knowledge through community service. RSVP needs volunteers to work with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Lauderdale County District Attorney’s office, community centers, St. Vincent DePaul and the Help Center, etc. Volunteers are needed to answer the phones, greet visitors, file and do other clerical work. Sewing and quilting volunteers also needed. The RSVP office is in the City/County Government Building, next to Lauderdale County Courthouse, Suite 300, Florence. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 256-760-5888. Peggy Wallace, RSVP director.
• Court-Appointed Special Advocate — CASA investigate cases involving abused and neglected children. Volunteers require no special background; interested individuals attend 30 hours of online and in-class training and spend an average of 5-10 hours per month working on the child’s behalf. After speaking with everyone who touches the life of the child, the volunteer reports to the judge and makes recommendations. CASA, 102 Jackson Court, Sheffield, AL 35660 or 256-765-0041
• The Healing Place — The Healing Place seeks volunteers for children/teens support group (training provided), special events, Healing Hearts Camp, Healing Place Charity Championship Golf Tournament, pray for the children, families, staff and volunteers. The Healing Place, P.O. Box 2765, Muscle Shoals, 35662-2765; physical address: 2409 Wildwood St., Muscle Shoals. 256-383-7133
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.