Actor/musician Jason Kravits said there is so much good karma surrounding his friend Myk Watford’s film ”Sweetwater Road” that it’s bound to succeed.
The successful television and film actor was in the Shoals this month to shoot scenes from Watford’s upcoming full-length film, an expanded version of the short film that was shot in the Shoals last year and debuted in July at The Shoals Theatre.
Kravits said he and Watford have been friends for years, and it doesn’t surprise him Watford would go out of his way to use his success to help others.
“Myk has said all along that this is ‘more than just a movie’ to him,” Kravits said. “He wants to use this as a way to help inspire young artists.
“He’s always thinking of the bigger picture. While many people write/direct/star in their own movies, it doesn’t surprise me that Myk has a more altruistic motive. He’s always looking for ways to use his success to help others.”
“Sweetwater Road” is the story about a Shoals man, Hank, whose son was incarcerated for murder, and his fight to free his son and keep his family together.
Watford said he hopes it’s the predecessor for a series. He was able to secure funding for the full-length version of the story.
Watford returned to the Shoals to participate in the George Lindsey Film Festival, which included a screening of the “Sweetwater Road” short film at the AlleyCAT Theater on the University of North Alabama Campus.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support we have received from the local community from start to finish,” said Watford, who grew up and attended school in Russellville. “There are so many moving parts in a production like this, and individuals and businesses have gone out of their way to make our jobs easier.”
Watford put out a casting call in the Shoals for extras and film students who were interested in working on the project.
“There is a positive vibe around this project and the collaboration with the local community signifies that the Shoals area is excited about, and ready to support, a film industry,” he said. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Watford portrayed a young Rick Hall, the founder of FAME Recording Studios, in the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect.”
Kravits said he got involved in “Sweetwater Road” when Watford asked him to participate. He said the two had worked together before “from Shakespeare to television commercials.”
“You know with Myk, whatever he does it’ll be something he’s passionate about, and it’ll be full of heart, so when he asked me to do it I naturally said ‘yes,’” Kravits said.
The film will feature actress Elaine Hendrix as Hank’s wife, Adeline; Angus O’Brien as his son, Wes; and Charles Parnell as a prison guard, Deuce.
All three appeared in the short film.
Parnell recently portrayed Admr. Solomon “Warlock” Bates in the Oscar nominated film “Top Gun: Maverick.”
“When someone with Myk’s talent and passion for sharing stories and fostering the movement to bring a film industry to Muscle Shoals asks you to be on board, his enthusiasm becomes contagious,” Parnell said. “Since he’s an actor he collaborates, so each of us feels like a real contributor. (It’s) the best way to work.”
Parnell said whatever part he plays in helping to bring attention to under-shared stories in American life gives him a real sense of pride.
“Especially if it can in some small way enhance our understanding of each other in our little melting pot,” he said.
Parnell also offered budding actors some sage advice.
“I’m old school, so I would start with the closest live theater near me and take whatever class is available, and learn as much about the craft of acting as possible,” Parnell said.
“Every career will have uncontrollable ups and downs, but one of the things that will sustain you is developing your talent so that when the fleeting opportunities appear, you’re ready to show what you can do.”
The film will also feature Florence native Patterson Hood, co-founder of the rock band Drive-By Truckers, Shoals resident and American Idol contestant Cadence Baker, television and film actor Howard W. Overshown, and television actor George Wendt.
“This exposure to world-class talent is particularly important in rural areas and small towns, where it can be more difficult for young talented people to visualize a positive outcome to their dreams,” Kravits said.
russ.corey@timesdaily.com or @TD_.RussCorey
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.