Today
• Celebrating Mary Settle Cooney: 6/23/2019, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 6/24/2019, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 6/24/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/24/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Central Community center covered dish luncheon: 6/24/2019, 11:30am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-764-2885
• Rotary Club of Florence: 6/24/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 6/24/2019, 5:30pm, Florence First Church, 3610 Helton Drive, Florence.
• Florence Toastmasters Club meeting: 6/24/2019, 5:45pm, First Metro Bank, 325 S. Pine St. Third Floor, Florence. 256 415-7676
• Colbert County Republican Executive Committee meeting: 6/24/2019, 6:30pm, Donna and Friends Restaurant, 1325 Avalon Ave., Muscle Shoals. 256-710-1440
Tuesday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/25/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 6/25/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• LifeWise, ECM chapter lunch and program: 6/25/2019, 11:30am, Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence. 256-768-8056
• Cloverdale RSVP lunch: 6/25/2019, 11:30am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-764-6899
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 6/25/2019, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 6/25/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• 1-hour free bowling: 6/25/2019, 5:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• Shoals Environmental Alliance: 6/25/2019, 5:30pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library’s conference room, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence. 256-381-2826
• Disabled American Veterans Muscle Shoals Chapter No. 63 meeting: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Chapter home, 1409 W. 11th St., Sheffield. Meal at 6 p.m. Meeting at 7 p.m. 256-381-8229
• Celebrate Recovery: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 6/25/2019, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Social dancing: 6/25/2019, 6:30pm, The Club/Florence Parks and Recreation, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 6/26/2019, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• PALS of the Shoals, Colbert County Chapter meeting: 6/26/2019, 10:00am, Colbert County Office Complex, conference room, U.S. 72 East, Tuscumbia. 256-383-4376
• Wednesday Knitters: 6/26/2019, 10:00am, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Hot lunches: 6/26/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• UNA Shoals Showcase: 6/26/2019, 7:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Thursday
• Free, Fun, Low-Impact Aerobics: 6/27/2019, 9:00am, Killen Senior Center, 231 JC Mauldin Highway, Killen.
• Hot lunches: 6/27/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Medical Group Management Association of the Shoals meeting: 6/27/2019, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-764-1858
• Greater Shoals Chapter of Military Officers Association of America meeting: 6/27/2019, 11:30am, Post 11 of American Legion, 318 S. Court St., Florence. 256-762-4072
• Shoals Civic League: 6/27/2019, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Bouldvard, Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• Bunco: 6/27/2019, 2:00pm, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. 256-760-6420
• Civil Air Patrol cadet program: 6/27/2019, 6:00pm, Northwest Alabama Regional Airport, TVA Hangar, Muscle Shoals. Prospective cadets must be 12-18 years old. 256-394-6613 or 256-383-1386
• American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11 meeting: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, American Legion Florence-Lauderdale Post 11, 318 S. Court St., Florence.
• Quad City Squares square dance club: 6/27/2019, 7:00pm, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence.
• Shoals Astronomy Club meeting: 6/27/2019, 7:30pm, University of North Alabama planetarium, Florence. 256-765-4284
Friday
• Hot lunches: 6/28/2019, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Sign in by 10 a.m.
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 6/28/2019, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Singing River Squares dance: 6/28/2019, 6:30pm, Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
