Today
• Out of Town travel series: 1/12/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
Monday
• Cloverdale Quilters: 1/13/2020, 8:00am, Cloverdale Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence.
• Joints in Motion: 1/13/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Batting Brigade quilt guild: 1/13/2020, 9:00am, Edgemont United Methodist Church, 1330 Eauclaire Ave., Florence. 256-764-1788
• Knights of Phythias lunch and meeting: 1/13/2020, 11:30am, Mongolian Grill, 121 Cox Creek Road, Florence.
• Rotary Club of Florence: 1/13/2020, 11:30am, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8640: 1/13/2020, 5:00pm, Chapter home, 611 15½ St., Sheffield. 256-577-9511
• Shoals Piecemakers quilt guild: 1/13/2020, 6:30pm, St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, 1900 Darby Drive, Florence. 256-627-6388
Tuesday
• Tuscumbia Kiwanis Club: 1/14/2020, 12:00pm, Helen Keller Public Library, 511 N. Main St., Tuscumbia.
• Florence Exchange Club: 1/14/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Concerence Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-443-3836
• Swamp John's Dinner: 1/14/2020, 4:00pm, Lexington Senior Center, 100 McGuire Lane, Lexington.
• League of Women Voters of the Shoals: 1/14/2020, 5:15pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• Celebrate Recovery: 1/14/2020, 6:00pm, Florence First Church of the Nazarene, 102 Fairground Road, Florence.
• Shoals Model Railroaders: 1/14/2020, 6:00pm, Tuscumbia Depot, 206 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia.
• Sheffield Business and Professional Association meeting: 1/14/2020, Park Place, 500 N Montgomery Ave., Sheffield. 256-383-6711
• Central Civitan: 1/14/2020, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence. 256-766-8559
Wednesday
• Joints in Motion: 1/15/2020, 8:45am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence.
• Florence-Lauderdale County Education Retirees Association meeting: 1/15/2020, 11:30am, Lauderdale
Thursday
• AARP Florence-Lauderdale Chapter 273 covered-dish dinner: 1/16/2020, 11:00am, Royal Avenue Recreation Center, 421 N. Royal Ave., Florence. Bring covered dish. 256-760-6425
• Zip City Community Center covered-dish lunch: 1/16/2020, 11:30am, Zip City Community Center, 10511 Lauderdale 17, Florence. Bring covered dish.
• Shoals Civic League: 1/16/2020, 12:00pm, Clarion Hotel, 4900 Hatch Blvd., Sheffield. 256-627-4977
• National Management Association, TVA Muscle Shoals Chapter meeting: 1/16/2020, 5:30pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence. 256-386-2387
• Sons of Confederate Veterans O'Neal Camp No. 478 meeting: 1/16/2020, 6:30pm, Pope's Tavern and Museum, 203 Hermitage Drive, Florence. 256-764-4945
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5140: 1/16/2020, 6:30pm, VFW Hall, 127 S. Royal Ave., Florence. 256-762-3512
• OperaSouth board of directors meeting: 1/16/2020, 7:00pm, Edward Jones Office, 206 S. Pine St., Florence. 888-976-7372
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4919 and ladies auxiliary meeting: 1/16/2020, 7:00pm, Post home, 419 Raleigh Ave., Sheffield. 256-381-7446
• Muscle Shoals Amateur Radio Club: 1/16/2020, 7:00pm, Colbert County EMA, Fifth and Water streets, Muscle Shoals.
• Live music: 1/16/2020, 8:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
• American Association of University Women: 1/16/2020, McKinney Center, corner of College and Seminary streets, Florence.
Friday
• Shoals Artists Guild meeting: 1/17/2020, 10:00am, Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, Southall-Moore House, Florence. 256-760-6379
• Florence Kiwanis Club: 1/17/2020, 12:00pm, Marriott Shoals Conference Center, 10 Hightower Place, Florence.
• Live music: 1/17/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Saturday
• Breakfast: 1/18/2020, 6:00am, Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale County 6, Florence. $6 adults; $3 children; carryouts available.
• Young Learners Series: Houses: 1/18/2020, 10:00am, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Live music: 1/18/2020, 9:00pm, Boiler Room, 313 N. Court St., Florence.
Sunday
• Out of Town travel series: 1/19/2020, 2:00pm, Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, 350 N. Wood Ave., Florence.
• SHOALS ARCHAEOLOGICAL STEWARDSHIP: Jan Simek: Rock Art in North Alabama: 1/19/2020, 2:00pm, Florence Indian Mound Museum, 1028 S. Court St., Florence.
• Neighborhood watch: 1/19/2020, Zip City Community Center, 10617-10191 Chisholm Road, Florence.
