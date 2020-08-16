Email items to leah.daniels@TimesDaily.com at least 10 working days in advance. All venues must include a complete address. Activities in which a fee is charged must include how proceeds will be used. Please contact us if your organization has resumed its regularly scheduled meetings.
Today
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/16/2020, 10:30am, North Highlands Church of Christ (fellowship hall), 2101 N. Jackson Ave., Russellville.
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/16/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/16/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
Monday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/17/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/17/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 8/17/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/17/2020, 12:00pm, Cost Cutters, 1145 Highway 72, Killen.
Tuesday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/18/2020, 6:00am, Constellium, 4805 E. 2nd St., Muscle Shoals.
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/18/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/18/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 8/18/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Wednesday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/19/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/19/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/19/2020, 9:00am, Constellium (Element 13), 1009 Ford Road, Muscle Shoals.
• Hot lunches: 8/19/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
Thursday
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/20/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/20/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 8/20/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/20/2020, 12:00pm, O'Reilly Auto Parts, 14101 Highway 43, Russellville.
Friday
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/21/2020, 9:00am, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• Hot lunches: 8/21/2020, 11:00am, The Club/Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence. Call 8-10 a.m., pick up 10-11 a.m. 256-760-6642 256-760-6642
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/21/2020, 12:00pm, Title Max, 305 Woodward Ave., Muscle Shoals.
Sunday
• LifeSouth blood drive: 8/23/2020, 8:00am, Cross Point Church of Christ, 1350 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence.
• 58th annual TVAA members art show: 8/23/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
• ArtWorks 2020: 8/23/2020, 1:00pm, Tennessee Valley Museum of Art, 511 N. Water St., Tuscumbia.
